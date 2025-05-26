How To Use AI To Help Write A Cover Letter (And Mistakes To Avoid)
Keep up with the times, or you'll be left behind — the rapid expansion of AI has made this old belief highly relevant today. If you're not leveraging AI in different tasks, someone else using it might end up getting ahead of you. The best part is that it's very easy to use AI tools, and you can use them for almost anything, such as creating a short animation video, replying to emails, getting quick answers, and more. AI chatbots like ChatGPT can also be used to craft a cover letter, which is an essential requirement when applying for a job.
However, it's important to note that no AI chatbot is perfect. Even with a perfect and well-explained prompt, it might end up producing a completely wrong output. That's why you should double-check the cover letter created by ChatGPT or any other AI chatbot that you're using.
Furthermore, many companies have very strict guidelines against the use of AI. They usually have AI detection tools in place to reject applications that have been produced using AI. So, before you generate your cover letter using AI, check and ensure that the company where you're applying allows the use of AI in their job application.
Use AI to write a cover letter
A good cover letter is usually divided into four paragraphs. The first paragraph talks about the role you're applying for and how you came to know about the job opening. You can also mention the name of the person who has referred you for the position.
Considering all these, your ChatGPT prompt or prompt for any other AI you are using for the beginning of your cover letter could be something like: "Hey, I want you to create an introduction paragraph for my cover letter that includes that I'm applying for [your role]. Also, mention that I got to know about the job opening through [source]."
The second paragraph of the cover letter should try to build a connection between the company's requirements and your background and skills. So, the prompt could be: "I want you to create the second paragraph of the cover letter demonstrating my experience in [your area of expertise] and how it's relevant to the position I'm applying for. I also have experience in [your other skill set, projects, and achievements]."
You can use this prompt to generate the third paragraph of your cover letter: "Write the third paragraph of the cover letter, talking about [your qualities, passion, and motivation]."
The closing paragraph of the cover is essential. Here's what the prompt could look like: "Write the last paragraph of the cover letter, restating my interest in the job position and how my skill set is applicable to it. Also, mention that I'm attaching my resume with the cover letter that contains my contact details."
Mistakes to avoid when using AI to help you write a cover letter
It's important to be aware that the AI chatbot's output totally depends on your prompt and the information you provide. So, be very clear about what you want your cover letter to look like in the prompt. Also, try to give as much information as you can about the job, as well as your qualifications and experience, to the chatbot so that it can produce the best outcome.
AI, at the end of the day, is the result of computer codes that can't build an emotional connection like we humans. While the AI-generated cover letter may sound grammatical and technically correct, it will likely fail to show your true enthusiasm and passion for the job you're applying for. That's why it's important to go through the AI-produced cover letter and make changes wherever necessary to build an emotional connection with the employer.
Furthermore, you should always use AI chatbots as an assistive tool, not as a replacement for your thinking ability. Though you are using AI to produce the cover letter, make sure to use your ability to alter the produced output to add a personal touch to it. Lastly, as aforementioned, AI chatbots are likely to make mistakes. That's why you should thoroughly check the cover letter that it has generated instead of simply submitting it to the employer.