How To Use AI To Help Write A Cover Letter (And Mistakes To Avoid)

A good cover letter is usually divided into four paragraphs. The first paragraph talks about the role you're applying for and how you came to know about the job opening. You can also mention the name of the person who has referred you for the position.

Considering all these, your ChatGPT prompt or prompt for any other AI you are using for the beginning of your cover letter could be something like: "Hey, I want you to create an introduction paragraph for my cover letter that includes that I'm applying for [your role]. Also, mention that I got to know about the job opening through [source]."

The second paragraph of the cover letter should try to build a connection between the company's requirements and your background and skills. So, the prompt could be: "I want you to create the second paragraph of the cover letter demonstrating my experience in [your area of expertise] and how it's relevant to the position I'm applying for. I also have experience in [your other skill set, projects, and achievements]."

You can use this prompt to generate the third paragraph of your cover letter: "Write the third paragraph of the cover letter, talking about [your qualities, passion, and motivation]."

The closing paragraph of the cover is essential. Here's what the prompt could look like: "Write the last paragraph of the cover letter, restating my interest in the job position and how my skill set is applicable to it. Also, mention that I'm attaching my resume with the cover letter that contains my contact details."