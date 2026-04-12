13 Performance Tires With The Best Treadwear Ratings

Choosing a tire today can be surprisingly difficult, given the sheer number of options spread across different categories and manufacturers. Price, warranty, and use case are all important, but in many cases, people opt for the tire they believe will last them the longest.

In 2026, the Uniform Tire Quality Grade (UTQG) rating is a leading standard. This system measures tires on several performance aspects, and longevity is one of them. You'll often see ratings like UTQG 400 or UTQG 600. The way that works is that every tire is graded versus a UTQG 100 reference tire that should last roughly 10,000 to 15,000 miles. A UTQG 200 tire is expected to last twice as long as a 100, and a 400 twice as long as a 200.

So, if you're shopping for a performance tire that will go the distance, below is a list of tires that should last longer than your standard performance tire.