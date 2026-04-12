13 Performance Tires With The Best Treadwear Ratings
Choosing a tire today can be surprisingly difficult, given the sheer number of options spread across different categories and manufacturers. Price, warranty, and use case are all important, but in many cases, people opt for the tire they believe will last them the longest.
In 2026, the Uniform Tire Quality Grade (UTQG) rating is a leading standard. This system measures tires on several performance aspects, and longevity is one of them. You'll often see ratings like UTQG 400 or UTQG 600. The way that works is that every tire is graded versus a UTQG 100 reference tire that should last roughly 10,000 to 15,000 miles. A UTQG 200 tire is expected to last twice as long as a 100, and a 400 twice as long as a 200.
So, if you're shopping for a performance tire that will go the distance, below is a list of tires that should last longer than your standard performance tire.
Toyo Extensa HP II
The Toyo Extensa HP II is the first of many all-season performance tires to make the list. It's a high-performance all-season tire and one of two Toyo tires that could've made this list. The other is the Toyo Proxes Sport A/S+, which has similar UTQG ratings across most of its sizes, but the variability keeps it off the list. The Japanese tire maker offers the Extensa HP II in dozens of sizes and should fit most vehicles, but Toyo says that the tire is specifically made for sports cars, sporty coupes, and performance sedans.
The tire carries a rating of 500 UTQG, which was the minimum score for inclusion on this list. It maintains this rating across all of its sizes (unlike the aforementioned Proxes Sport A/S+), and the manufacturer offers a 45,000-mile warranty. Those are all very decent specs, and based on Tire Rack's ratings, it shouldn't have any problems maintaining that treadwear rating, provided that they're driven correctly. User reviews are largely positive, and all things considered, the Extensa HP II is a decently long-lasting performance tire.
Cooper Cobra Instinct
Cooper Tires enters the chat with a strong set of performance tires that are made in America. The brand is one of several to come out of Ohio, where it still makes tires to this day, despite being owned by Goodyear. The brand's contender for this list is the Cooper Cobra Instinct. It's a slightly more accessible tire, built for luxury sedans, sports cars, and Cooper even gives a nod to family sedans in its product description, despite being an ultra-high-performance all-season tire. It's available in dozens of sizes, so it should fit most cars in its target demographic.
The Cooper Cobra Instinct comes in with a UTQG 500 rating, which puts it in contention with several other tires. It isn't the only performance tire to do so with Cooper's branding. The Zeon RS3-G1 also has a UTQG 500 rating across its entire lineup. However, the Cobra Instinct has better overall Tire Rack ratings in every category, so we went with that one. It sports a 45,000-mile warranty, which is slightly lower than some competitors, which is the only reason it's not higher on the list.
Vredestein Hypertrac All Season
Vredestein isn't a household name like Michelin or Firestone, but by all accounts, it can hang with the big boys, and its inclusion on the list is further proof of that. In the performance tire segment, Vredestein has several options, but the longest-lasting one appears to be the Hypertrac All-Season tires. These are categorized as ultra-high-performance all-season tires that are specifically made for performance sedans, sports cars, luxury sedans, and other high-end cars. Vredestein says it's designed for predictable handling in wet and dry conditions and can also handle light snow. Tire Rack's ratings back up this claim, giving this tire one of the few "good" ratings of any performance tire from any brand.
The Hypertrac All-Season tires boast a 500 UTQG rating, and based on Tire Rack's ratings, it's near the top of the charts in dry and wet grip and is among the best in its category for snow. However, some other brands have slightly higher overall treadwear ratings within the same 500 UTQG category. The brand backs up its rating with a 50,000-mile warranty, which is a big more than some other brands.
Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+
Bridgestone Tires is a pretty big player in tires, and it also owns several other tire brands, so Bridgestone's inclusion on the list shouldn't come as a surprise. There were a few tires to choose from for this list, but we ultimately went with the Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+. This ultra-high performance all-season tire was developed for the usual suspects like sports cars and luxury sedans. Like most of the tires on the list, it comes in dozens of sizes, so it should fit most vehicles that it was designed to fit.
The RE980AS+ comes with a UTQG rating of 500 across its entire size lineup, which is on par with several other tires. This one got put a little higher on the list thanks to its treadwear ratings on Tire Rack and also because of its slightly more generous 50,000-mile warranty. It handedly beat out the Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS, which also has a UTQG 500 rating and a 50,000-mile warranty, but slightly worse ratings overall on Tire Rack. Both of them should last a good, long while, though, so both could easily fit on this list.
Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4
The Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires are often listed on lists such as this one since it does have a superior UTQG rating. There was no way Michelin wasn't going to make at least one appearance on this list since it is routinely scores at or near the top of Consumer Reports ratings. It also has one of the most interesting warranties for any tire on the list. Any Pilot Sport All Season 4 tire with a V speed rating gets a 30,000-mile warranty, while the other speed ratings get a 45,000-mile warranty. So, if you do buy one of these, get the one with a higher speed rating for the better warranty.
The Pilot Sport All Season 4 comes with a 540 UTQG rating, and that's across every size and speed rating, even the one with 30,000 miles. That's a little unusual since other brands often have their tires at different ratings at different sizes. In any case, this tire steps above several others, and despite its shorter warranty, it should perform pretty well. It's also designed for the usual stuff like sports cars along with crossovers and SUVs.
Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season
Goodyear is a massive player in the tire game, with roughly a dozen tire brands under its umbrella. Its main branding still makes tires, though, and they make some pretty good ones. One such example is the Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season tire, which is an ultra-high performance all-season tire that is designed for sports cars, sedans, and even performance-oriented light trucks, which is a first for this list so far. Its Tire Rack ratings show no obvious weaknesses, and customer reviews agree that it's a decent overall tire.
It sports a 560 UTQG rating, a step up from many competitors when it comes to performance tires. Goodyear keeps this rating across the entire size lineup, so it doesn't matter which one you buy. It backs up its rating with a six-year, 50,000-mile warranty, which is a reasonable warranty for this treadwear rating. There are several tires in the 560 UTQG rating, though, and most of them score better on Tire Rack metrics than Goodyear, so it's good, but it's not great. This would probably be further down the list if the UTQG rating were lower.
Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus
Continental is a German tire maker and another big player in the tire market. It also owns nearly a dozen other tire brands, including well-known brands like Uniroyal and General. Among its product portfolio, we think the Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus is appropriate for this list. It's designed for most vehicles, including sedans, sports cars, luxury sedans, crossovers, and SUVs. As such, it comes in a metric ton of sizes. Despite its wide availability, Continental classifies it as an ultra-high performance all-season tire, and with over 7,000 reviews on Tire Rack, it's also one of the most popular tires on the list.
It also lasts a long time, sporting a UTQG 560 rating across its extensive size lineup. Continental backs it up with a 50,000-mile warranty, and Tire Rack gives it good marks for treadwear. Realistically, all the relevant treadwear stats are the same as the Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season. However, Tire Rack does deem the Continental a superior tire overall in terms of traction in all conditions and comfort, and so that served as the tiebreaker for Continental.
Kumho Ecsta Sport A/S
Kumho is a South Korean tire maker that you may be familiar with because the company make a lot of OEM tires for various automakers. It commonly trades blows with the likes of Goodyear and other tire brands on Consumer Reports, so it's an overall reasonably good tire company. Kumho's entrant on this list is the Ecsta Sport A/S. This is an ultra-high performance all-season tire made for the usual luxury and sports cars that boasts decent stats on sites like Tire Rack, where it excels at wet and dry traction, and can do the occasional light snow if you really need it to.
It also performs admirably on longevity with a UTQG 560 rating across its entire size lineup. This is paired with an 8.7 treadwear rating on Tire Rack, and backed with a six-year, 50,000-mile warranty. All that data suggests that Kumho does pretty well among 560-rated tires, and has pretty good odds that it'll make its longevity estimates pretty reliably as long as you drive the car reasonably. It has slightly better ratings than the Goodyear and Continental above, so it gets better list placement.
Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3
Formula 1 fans are no doubt familiar with Pirelli, as the racing organization sources tires exclusively from Pirelli and has since 2011. The brand's consumer tires aren't quite that hardcore, but they often rank really well in the upper echelon of tires, often trading blows with Michelin and other top tire brands. So, it should be no surprise that Pirelli is pretty far up the list. The Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 is about as good as it gets in terms of performance tire longevity from the brand. Pirelli markets these to sports cars, EVs, luxury sedans, and sporty coupes.
The tire has a UTQG 560 rating across its entire size lineup. It also comes with a standard 50,000-mile warranty over six years, although Pirelli does say that the mileage is cut in half if the back tires are different sizes than the front, and EVs only get 80% of the stated mileage. That than that little caveat, the P Zero AS Plus 3 has (or is tied for) the highest rating among the UTQG 560 tire competitors, which includes treadwear, so it gets top placement among that segment.
Yokohama Advan Sport EV A/S
Yokohama is a pretty well-known Japanese tire maker, and while it doesn't necessarily compete with the top tire makers in the segment, it can still put out a really good tire from time to time. One such example is the Yokohama Advan Sport EV A/S, a tire that is make specifically for EVs. This is kind of a big deal because you can put most tires on an EV. However, because they're heavier and produce more torque than regular gas vehicles, tire manufacturers often shorten their warranties when their rubber is put on one. Yokohama made this tire specifically for EV use, and as such, it has some advantages for EV drivers.
On paper, longevity is pretty good, with the tire having a UTQG of 580. Tire Rack and other authorities don't have treadwear ratings out for this tire yet, so we're unsure of how reliably the tire will be able to hit that metric. The brand does offer a 55,000-mile warranty, even when shoed on an EV, which is higher than some other brands when equipped on an EV, making it an interesting option for folks who drive one.
Falken Ziex ZE950 A/S
Falken is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Tire, and most of its tires are manufactured in Japan. The brand makes all sorts of tires, including the Falken Ziex ZE950 AS, which is the brand's ultra-high performance all-season tire option. Unlike most of the tires on the list, Falken markets this brand to family vehicles like sedans and coupes over the usual performance tire customers like sports cars and luxury sedans, although drivers of those vehicles can certainly still buy these tires for their car.
The Ziex ZE950 AS tires come with several UTQG ratings based on size. They range from 500 to 600. Thus, they could either be toward the bottom of the list or toward the top, depending on how you look at it. We placed it closer to the top because the UTQG 600 tires have an excellent 65,000-mile warranty, while the UTQG 500 versions have a respectable 45,000-mile warranty. The difference here is once again speed rating, like it was for the Michelin tire above, where H and V-rated tires get the 65,000-mile warranty, and the W-rated tires. If you're curious what all that means, here is Tire Rack's primer on the speed rating system.
Hankook Ventus S1 AS
Hankook makes its return to the list with the Ventus S1 AS H125. This tire is perhaps best known as the OEM tire for some Tesla models, which is a tall order since EVs chew through tires more quickly than regular gas cars. Tesla recommends this tire for replacements as well. For shoppers, Hankook markets the tire for sports cars, performance coupes, and high-performance sedans. Like every other tire on the list, it's categorized as an ultra-high performance all-season tire. Even Hankook admits that most buyers of this tire are replacing the original OEM tires on their vehicles, which is perfectly okay.
The UTQG rating on these tires range from 560 on the low end to 620 on the high end. These were difficult to determine placement since the warranty maxes out at 50,000 miles, which is less than other tires that reach these lofty tread life ratings. However, it's likely that the warranty takes into account that Tesla owners will buy it, and so the EV penalty is built into the warranty coverage. It's not great for gas car owners, but it's hard to beat for EV owners.
Sumitomo HTR A/S P03
Sumitomo Tires is the flagship brand of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, which owns a couple other tire brands like Falken and Dunlop. Topping the list, at least for now, is the brand's HTR A/S P03 tire. Like most other tires in the ultra-high performance all-season segment, Sumitomo makes these tires with powerful vehicles in mind and adds the tread life to match. It also garners good ratings on Tire Rack, with wet and dry traction being the stars of the show.
The HTR A/S P03 has a variable UTQG rating based on its speed rating, which isn't unusual. Tires start with a UTQG 540 rating and max out at a UTQG 640 rating, which is the single highest UTQG rating of any tire on the list right now. Its warranty is similarly fragmented, with the UTQG 540 tires getting a 45,000-mile warranty while the 640 rated models get 65,000 miles. So, in terms of pure longevity, Sumitomo has the biggest numbers on paper, but depending on what size and speed rating you need, the Yokohamas along with the UTQG 560 tires may actually last you longer. Make sure to check before purchase.
How we chose these tires
Choosing tires for this list was surprisingly easy, but a little tedious. Every tire has a UTQG rating, and we chose the 13 highest ratings among performance tires specifically. We started at Tire Rack's brand webpage and simply clicked on every performance tire until we had a good set of 13 ready to go. You are more than welcome to do the same and check our work if you'd like.
You may have noticed a pattern while reading the article up to this point, and the pattern is that every tire listed is an ultra-high-performance all-season tire. During research for this article, it became immediately apparent that all-season models lasted much longer than summer tires, which usually hang out in the UTQG 200-400 area thanks to their softer rubber compounds, and that's why no summer tires made this list.
Any ties that occurred, like the multiple UTQG 500 and 560 tires, were settled with Tire Rack treadwear ratings, user reviews, and warranty length. So, if two tires had a UTQG 500 rating, the ones with better warranty, higher Tire Rack ratings, and more positive user reviews were placed higher on the list.