Are Kumho Tires Better Than Goodyear? What Consumer Reports Data Says

As well as marketing tires under its own name, Goodyear owns a wide range of other brands that include everything from budget-friendly names like Kelly Tires to performance industry stalwart Mickey Thompson. But how do its own brand of tires stack up against the rest? That depends on who you ask. The folks at Consumer Reports sourced a selection of different tire models across various categories and put them through a range of tests to gauge their performance. Their results placed Goodyear in the middle of the pack overall, with some surprising brands ranking higher in the study. One such brand was Kumho, a Korean tire brand that makes its tires in multiple locations in Asia. Alongside its Korean factories, it also has facilities in Vietnam and China.

Consumer Reports ranked Kumho as the fifth-best brand on the market, while Goodyear was awarded seventh place. Topping the table was Michelin, while Continental took the second spot. Ranked between Kumho and Goodyear was Hankook, another Korean tire brand. Hankook has made inroads into top-tier motorsport in recent years and is the current tire supplier to the World Rally Championship. Kumho isn't short of motorsports kudos either, since it's the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA TCR World Tour.