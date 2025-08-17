Who Owns Kumho Tires & Where Are They Made?

Kumho Tires can trace its origins back to 1960, when Incheon Park — the founder of Kumho Asiana Group — began by producing up to 20 tires a day in order to solve a shortage of quality tires for his bus company, Gwangju Transportation Co., Ltd. Fast forward to today, and Kumho Tires remains part of the Kumho Asiana Group, although it's now grown into a global manufacturer with a presence in over 180 countries.

The aforementioned parent group, Kumho Asiana, is also known for its airline and construction businesses. Over the decades, Kumho has expanded from a small local producer into the world's seventh-largest tire maker, exporting more than 68 million tires annually. Impressively, Kumho Tires still runs and operates from South Korea.

It's here where much of Kumho Tires' production takes place, although the company boasts numerous manufacturing facilities worldwide. In South Korea, there are three major plants — Pyeongtaek, Gokseong, and Gwangju — the latter also housing the company's largest research and development center. Beyond South Korea, Kumho runs three plants in China — Tianjin, Gaoxin in Nanjing, and Changchun — plus one in Vietnam's Binh Duong Province. This distributed network ensures Kumho can meet global demand while tailoring production to regional markets.

Research and development is just as global. In addition to the main Gwangju facility, Kumho maintains R&D centers in Akron, Ohio, and Birmingham, UK, along with some supplementary centers in Buchholz, Germany, and Tianjin, China. The company's product range is shaped by this international footprint, allowing Kumho to compete head-to-head with major tire brands worldwide.