Who Owns Sumitomo Tires And Where Are They Made?

In the world of automotive tech and components, there are a huge number of brands and manufacturers that produce these parts. Tires, in particular, represent an area full of different companies, each vying for the top spot on roads all over the world. Because there are so many options to choose from when buying new tires, it can be confusing for drivers to pick the right brand for them. It's important to do your research and look into as many different manufacturers as possible to make the right choice. One brand that may not be as popular as names like BFGoodrich and Michelin Tires is Sumitomo Tires, but that doesn't mean the company isn't worth exploring.

Sumitomo Tires is owned by Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., which is itself part of the Japanese Sumitomo Corporation. The company's history dates back hundreds of years, when its founder, Masatomo Sumitomo, opened a medicine and book store in Kyoto in the early 1600s. Masatomo, an early exponent of business philosophy, left a collection of teachings and business principles, which are known as the "Founder's Precepts." In his writing, Masatomo laid out his guidelines for conducting business, and today, the Sumitomo Corporation continues to follow these teachings in the form of its "Sumitomo Business Philosophy."

In the centuries that followed Masatomo Sumitomo's life, his family company has continued to expand and is now involved in industries ranging from steel and automotive tech to urban planning and more. When it comes to tires, Sumitomo is involved in various ways. If you're interested in learning more about Sumitomo Tires, like where they're made, as well as other tire brands that fall under the Sumitomo umbrella, stick around.

