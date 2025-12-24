Are Michelin Tires Better Than Goodyear? What Consumer Reports Data Says

The question of whether it's worth spending extra money on expensive tires versus buying cheaper ones is one many car owners ask themselves whenever it's time for new tires. Premium tires can offer, among other things, better longevity, improved performance, and greater comfort. However, not all top-end tire brands are the same, and there are many specifics one needs to keep in mind.

The premium tire market is often synonymous with brands like Michelin, Pirelli, Bridgestone, and Goodyear. Out of these brands, Michelin and Goodyear are some of the strongest — but are Michelin tires actually better than Goodyear? According to Consumer Reports' 2025 Best Tire Brands survey, yes. It ranked Michelin as number one, while Goodyear is ranked seventh.

Michelin also tops the list with a 100% recommendation rate, while Goodyear's recommendation rate is not listed. Many aspects affect how well a specific type of tire is going to perform. Still, the head-to-head comparison between Michelin and Goodyear, at least in Consumer Reports' tests, suggests Michelin holds an advantage over Goodyear.