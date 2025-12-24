Are Michelin Tires Better Than Goodyear? What Consumer Reports Data Says
The question of whether it's worth spending extra money on expensive tires versus buying cheaper ones is one many car owners ask themselves whenever it's time for new tires. Premium tires can offer, among other things, better longevity, improved performance, and greater comfort. However, not all top-end tire brands are the same, and there are many specifics one needs to keep in mind.
The premium tire market is often synonymous with brands like Michelin, Pirelli, Bridgestone, and Goodyear. Out of these brands, Michelin and Goodyear are some of the strongest — but are Michelin tires actually better than Goodyear? According to Consumer Reports' 2025 Best Tire Brands survey, yes. It ranked Michelin as number one, while Goodyear is ranked seventh.
Michelin also tops the list with a 100% recommendation rate, while Goodyear's recommendation rate is not listed. Many aspects affect how well a specific type of tire is going to perform. Still, the head-to-head comparison between Michelin and Goodyear, at least in Consumer Reports' tests, suggests Michelin holds an advantage over Goodyear.
Tires and brands that made the Consumer Reports recommendation list
SlashGear also ranked Michelin as number one out of 21 major tire brands for 2025. To underline Michelin's performance, Consumer Reports listed a few Michelin tires, but also reported that Michelin remains at or near the top of most of its tire categories. Notably, the all-weather Michelin CrossClimate2 earned high praise for handling both snow and dry conditions. Consumer Reports also recommended other standout tire models — the Defender2, Primacy Tour A/S, LTX A/T 2, Pilot Sport All-Season 4, Pilot Sport 4S, X-Ice Snow, and the Pilot Alpin PA4.
Continental finished second with listed standouts in the truck tire category, such as the Terrain Contact H/T and the Terrain Contact A/T. Vredestein came third thanks to models like the Quatrac Pro+, HiTrac, Pinza HT, while General took fourth place courtesy of the General Altimax RT45, Grabber HTS60, and the G-Max RS.
Consumer Reports did not list any Goodyear tires — just as it didn't for any brands below General. By comparison, Goodyear earned two first places in J.D. Power's 2025 customer satisfaction study, while Michelin and Vredestein earned one each. This suggests that Goodyear, although not present in the very top of Consumer Reports's ratings, still remains strong with buyers.
How Consumer Reports tests tires and Goodyear's standouts
Each year, Consumer Reports comes out with its "Best Car Tires" list, in which it lists its findings as a consequence of year-long testing of various tire brands and models. According to Ryan Pszczolkowski, a Consumer Reports tire program manager, "the best brands are those whose tires consistently shine in those areas." During the testing period, Consumer Reports analyzed 129 tire models from 18 different tire brands.
The tests consist of evaluating these tires through various scenarios, such as comfort, braking performance, hydroplaning, snow performance, and tread life. In order for a tire to be recommended by Consumer Reports, it needs to excel in both performance and safety tests. Be that as it may, Goodyear is still one of the biggest tire brands in the U.S. According to OpenBrand's analyses of the 2025's largest tire brands by U.S. market dollar share, Goodyear stands at the top with 13.9% while Michelin comes second with 11.7%.
While compiling our list of ten new tires in 2025 that are worth considering, Goodyear's Assurance MaxLife 2 made the list partly thanks to its impressive 85,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. The Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 was also listed thanks to its ultra-high performance pedigree. Regardless, buying the perfect set of tires is dependent on numerous factors. Surveys, tests, and expert analyses can help narrow the gap. Still, driving styles, budget, and local conditions determine which tire is the best.