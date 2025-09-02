10 New Tires In 2025 That Are Worth Considering
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Swapping out your vehicle's old tires for new ones can be a process that's both exciting and overwhelming. On one hand, you get to experience the luxurious ride on brand-new tires and see what's new from popular brands. On the other hand, there are a lot of brands and models to research, and you know your wallet will be taking a hefty hit, even if you opt for a cheaper tire brand.
While we can't help foot the bill for new tires, we can at least help minimize the amount of research you have to do before shelling out hundreds of dollars. To help with your tire search, we've examined popular tire questions, like whether you can put two different sized tires on your car, if your new tires need to be broken in, and whether it's worth spending more on expensive tires over cheap ones. And now, we're rounding up 10 of the best new tires you can choose from, all of which launched in 2025.
Michelin e.Primacy All Season
Michelin currently makes some of the best tires you can get right now. New tires from Michelin may be pricey, but they're not the most expensive tires you can find, and the quality you get in exchange for that high price is definitely worth it. In February 2025, Michelin announced the new e.Primacy All Season tire, designed to prioritize efficiency over performance. While gas-powered vehicles can certainly take advantage of these efficiency-focused tires, they're particularly well-suited for owners of EVs and hybrid vehicles because such vehicles are heavier than gas-powered cars and therefore tend to have a shorter range.
In the same treadwear test conducted by the Federal Highway Administration, the Michelin e.Primacy All Season tire showed an estimated life of 45,764 miles, about 13,000-15,000 more miles than the tire's two biggest competitors: the Bridgestone Turanza EV and the Continental ProContact RX. This efficient tire is expected to increase the range of EVs by up to 20 miles, which isn't much, but the battery is the biggest factor in EV range, and every little bit helps. There are currently two sizes for 19-inch rims and one option for 20-inch rims. Right now, the 235/40-R19 size is available for $308 per tire through Discount Tire.
Pirelli P Zero PZ5
Pirelli introduced the P Zero PZ5 tire in March 2025 and positioned it as a premium option with excellent handling on wet and dry roads and improved braking distance over its predecessor, the PZ4. The company attributes the improvements to proprietary algorithms mixed with artificial intelligence to gain an "unprecedented understanding of tire performance dynamics."
Sizes are available for 18- to 23-inch wheels, with over 50 unique options in total, and prices start at a relatively steep $334 per tire. If you plan on buying an Audi A5, BMW M5, Mercedes GLE or GLS, Polestar 4, Lucid Gravity, or another premium vehicle in the near future, there's a chance it could come off the lot with P Zero PZ5 tires.
The P Zero PZ5 features a silica and carbon black tread compound that delivers a smooth ride and an asymmetrical tread design to improve handling, hydroplaning resistance, and wet traction. This is considered a Max Performance Summer tire, so you'll need to swap them out for winter or all-season tires once outside temperatures hit near-freezing.
Nokian Tyres Surpass AS01
Nokian Tyres first announced the Surpass AS01 tire in January 2025, and it is currently available for purchase at $231 each via Walmart for tire size 245/50R20. There are a total of 65 different sizes available for 16- to 21-inch wheels, and they all differ slightly in price.
The Surpass AS01 is an all-season, ultra-high-performance tire, equipped with an updated tread pattern to improve braking response, a high-silica compound that handles and wears well, and puncture-resistant Aramid fibers to help prevent flat tires. It has a lengthy treadwear warranty of 55,000 miles and a Pothole Protection program, which promises to "replace tires damaged beyond repair by a pothole or road hazard."
With decent durability and longevity, the tire is a great choice for EVs as well as gas-powered vehicles. It comes with Nokian Tyres' proprietary Electric Fit emblem, which signifies it is compatible with EVs and has been tested with many popular models currently on the market.
Kumho Ecsta Sport
The Ecsta Sport line of tires was announced by Kumho at the end of 2024, with an availability window of Spring 2025, and has long since been available. In total, three models were announced in the lineup: the Ecsta Sport PA71, the Ecsta Sport PS72, and the Ecsta Sport S PS72. All of the tires are categorized as high-performance options.
The Ecsta Sport PA71 is an all-season tire with improved grip and traction, a design intended to minimize road noise, a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty, and 56 sizes for 16- to 21-inch wheels. The Ecsta Sport PS72 and S PS72 are summer tires featuring a 30,000-mile treadwear warranty and a compound and tread design that promotes water evacuation and improves wet traction. For the PS72 tire, there are 56 sizes for 17- to 21-inch wheels, and for the S PS72 tire, there are 52 sizes for 18- to 22-inch wheels.
For common tire size 245/40R17, you can buy the Ecsta Sport PA71 for $175 per tire at Tire Rack. The Ecsta Sport S is a bit pricier at $252 per tire for size 255/40ZR19.
Hankook Ventus Evo
Announced by Hankook in late 2024, the Ventus Evo tire is the fourth generation of this reliable ultra-high-performance summer tire, developed with the help of AI. According to Klaus Krause, Vice President and Head of the Europe Technical Center at Hankook, the company utilized AI with "the development of tyre mixtures" and ultimately created an "innovative mixture ratio" that helped improve performance, safety, and mileage compared to its predecessor.
This summer tire uses a compound with well-distributed silica content, which translates to excellent grip in wet conditions, even during heavy downpours. It also features wide drainage grooves in the tread pattern to help flush out water while driving and greatly reduce hydroplaning risk. In addition to being an excellent summer tire for rainy areas, the Ventus Evo delivers about 32% extra mileage compared to the third-gen model.
The Ventus Evo and the Ventus Evo SUV are currently available in 58 sizes, and by the end of 2025, there will be a total of 94 sizes for 17- to 23-inch wheels. Depending on the size you need, each tire could cost between $153 and $329 through Discount Tire.
Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2
If you're looking to buy a new set of tires locally, Goodyear is one of the few tire brands still made in America, with plants in nine different states across the country. The company is known for delivering high-quality, reliable tires at a relatively affordable price, and Goodyear's new Assurance MaxLife 2 tire is no exception.
Introduced by Goodyear in July 2025, the Assurance MaxLife 2 is an all-season, extremely long-lasting tire with an impressive 85,000-mile limited treadlife warranty. The tire features four deep tread grooves and zigzag sipes for optimal grip in both wet and dry conditions, a built-in Wear Gauge to easily monitor tread depth over the life of the tire, and an enhanced tread compound to help it last longer.
The Assurance MaxLife 2 comes in 58 sizes for 15- to 21-inch wheels, so it fits many of today's most popular vehicles. The price for each tire will vary based on the size you pick, but as an example, the 235/45R18 size costs $217 per tire from Tire Rack.
Pirelli Scorpion XTM AT
There are quite a few major tire brands to choose from when looking for a new set, but we can at least ease your search a little by noting that Pirelli is one of the best. Pirelli tires can come with a steep price tag, but the quality and longevity you get in exchange are worth it.
Pirelli announced the Scorpion XTM line in October 2024 and has since released two specialized versions. There's a variant for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that features Pirelli's Elect tech to minimize rolling resistance and noise while helping increase the vehicle's range. Then, there's a variant for internal combustion engine vehicles with a stronger focus on off-road grip and durability.
Both versions of the Scorpion XTM come equipped with reinforced shoulder tech for greater protection against off-road obstacles, a high-void tread pattern that handles well on dirt, gravel, and mud, and a 55,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. More sizes are expected to roll out in 2026, but right now, Pirelli offers nine total options between the two variants for 18- to 22-inch wheels. Through Tire Rack, the 275/65R18 size is currently $303 per tire.
Bridgestone Turanza Prestige
Bridgestone debuted the Turanza Prestige tire in February 2025 and released it a month later. According to the company's press release, this grand touring tire is designed for premium sedans and crossovers for year-round use. The tire was developed with the needs of EVs in mind and is therefore an ideal fit for both gas-powered cars and EVs.
Compared to the last-gen Turanza QuietTrack, the new Turanza Prestige impressively offers 44% longer wear life. It also features a unique tread pattern made with Bridgestone's PeakLife soybean oil-based polymer, deeper grooves to evacuate water quickly in rainy weather, and multiple other features to ensure a smooth and comfortable ride.
There's a lot to love about the Turanza Prestige, but perhaps one of its best selling points is its 70,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. There are 18 sizes available for 17- to 20-inch wheels. Prices vary based on the specific size your vehicle needs, but the 245/45R18 size is $289 for each tire.
Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6
The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 tire has been a reliable option in Europe for a few years already, but not in North America — or at least, not until May 2025, when Goodyear announced that the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 would finally be making its debut in the United States and Canada.
This ultra-high-performance summer tire features an asymmetric tread pattern that increases traction and overall responsiveness, a 30,000-mile limited treadwear warranty, and a unique tread compound to boost stability with greater "rubber-to-road contact," as Goodyear describes it. The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 also includes Goodyear's proprietary SoundComfort tech, which works alongside the tire's lightweight construction to minimize road noise, and SealTech technology that "effectively seals punctures up to 5mm."
There are currently over 100 sizes available for 17- to 23-inch wheels, designed to fit crossovers and SUVs, electric vehicles, and sporty luxury cars. Prices vary based on the size you need, but as an example to help assist your search, the 245/40R17 size is available for $222 per tire from Tire Rack.
Bridgestone W920
In early August 2025, Bridgestone launched the new W920 tire, an all-weather, tandem-axle radial drive tire designed for commercial fleet trucks and buses, now available at multiple retailers across the country. The tire features Bridgestone's Enliten technology, which helps extend its overall life and boost maximum traction. Compared to its predecessor, the W919, the W920 offers 18% longer tread life.
To help optimize traction in rain and snow, the W920 comes equipped with full-depth siping and an open shoulder design. It's also Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certified for winter traction, which simply means it meets or exceeds standards established by the American Society for Testing and Materials in traction tests on packed snow.
Because the W920 is a commercial tire, there's no set price, as the number and size of tires needed for each truck, van, or bus varies. That said, you can reach out to a few select retailers for a quote, including Southern Tire Mart, Speedco, Pomp's Tire Service, and Parkhouse Tire.
Methodology
To compile this list of new tires in 2025 worth considering, we searched through recent news and blog posts from The Discount Tire Blog, Tyre Reviews, and Tire Review Magazine. Then, we also looked at major tire brands' websites, including Goodyear, Pirelli, Bridgestone, and Michelin, to source more tire launches for 2025 or find extra information on launches we already knew about.
In addition to a press release or company news piece announcing the new tire, we checked tire retailers for information on price, specs, and available sizes. This included online shops such as Tire Rack, Discount Tire, Walmart, and Simple Tire.