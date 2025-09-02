10 New Tires In 2025 That Are Worth Considering

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Swapping out your vehicle's old tires for new ones can be a process that's both exciting and overwhelming. On one hand, you get to experience the luxurious ride on brand-new tires and see what's new from popular brands. On the other hand, there are a lot of brands and models to research, and you know your wallet will be taking a hefty hit, even if you opt for a cheaper tire brand.

While we can't help foot the bill for new tires, we can at least help minimize the amount of research you have to do before shelling out hundreds of dollars. To help with your tire search, we've examined popular tire questions, like whether you can put two different sized tires on your car, if your new tires need to be broken in, and whether it's worth spending more on expensive tires over cheap ones. And now, we're rounding up 10 of the best new tires you can choose from, all of which launched in 2025.