The Mistake You Might Be Making With New Tires

It's easy to go into autopilot mode following certain car maintenance activities, like getting an oil change or replacing an air filter. You just hop in the car and go. However, other types of work require more attention at the outset, including getting new tires. It's easy to assume that new tires are ready to deliver peak traction the moment they touch the pavement, but the reality is far different.

In fact, new tires are likely to deliver reduced grip for the first few hundred miles due to stiff treads and leftover chemicals from the manufacturing process. These factors fade away as the miles accumulate, but it's something every driver with new rubber in the corners should consider. Tire Rack advises that "Your new tires require a break-in period to ensure that they deliver their normal ride quality and maximum performance."

Yet that initial conditioning timeframe is more than just being cautious with the brakes; it's also about understanding what happens to the tires before and after installation. Tire companies use mold release agents and protective solutions during manufacturing. At the same time, rigid tread blocks can create an abnormal handling experience. Until these road contact surfaces throw off the chemicals and accumulate wear, traction, braking, and steering may be less than ideal. Here's what all that means, regardless of whether you're buying expensive tires or more budget-friendly treads.