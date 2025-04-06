3 Tire Brands That Are Manufactured In America
When it comes to caring for your vehicle, tires are one of the most crucial components to get right. Tires have undergone many changes to match the evolving needs of newer vehicles, but there is no shortage of major tire brands trying to one-up each other in terms of both technology and performance. There are several things to consider when buying new tires, like the type, size, reviews, and whether to buy new or used. However, for some people, buying tires is also an act of using their dollars to support causes that matter to them, like taking care of their community. For example, you can help build an industry and employ emerging talent by supporting a local tire business. That said, buying local has never been more challenging.
In the past, it was easy to buy local brands and know it would go towards the same place. But these days, even brands of supposedly American origin are not always designed and manufactured in the United States (or even the region). To optimize their production process and better serve their customers, many tire companies have resorted to moving their manufacturing facilities abroad. While this has a ton of advantages from a business perspective, there are a growing number of people who care about supporting truly American products, including their vehicle's tires. If you're in the market, here is how to know where a tire is manufactured.
How to know if your tire was made in America
It's important to make this distinction: just because a tire brand is not owned by an American company, it doesn't necessarily mean that the tires are not made there. So, even if they're not founded in America, supporting these brands also contributes to the American tire industry. In the United States, the Department of Transportation (DOT) requires each manufacturer to indicate the factory of origin with the use of codes. To start with, you'll want to locate the letters "DOT", which means Department of Transportation, on your tire. Next, you can check the two character codes that follow them, which can either be two letters or a combination of letters and numbers. Then, follow these instructions.
-
Go to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) NHTSA Product Information Catalog and Vehicle Listing (vPIC) website.
-
Under MID: Manufacturer Information Database, click vPIC MID.
Quina Baterna/SlashGear
-
Next to Equipment Plants (Tires, Brake Hoses, Retread and Glazing), check the box.
-
Under Equipment Type, click the drop-down box and select Tires.
-
Under DOT Code, write the code listed on your tire. As an example, we used the Pirelli Tires code "CH" for the manufacturing facility based in Hanford, California.
Quina Baterna/SlashGear
-
Select Search.
Afterward, you should be able to view the country, state, and city where they are made. Alternatively, we've rounded up some popular options and their codes with American-made tires, which you can reference when you buy your next batch of tires.
Goodyear
Known to produce relatively cheap tires with high mileage, Goodyear got its start in Akron, Ohio, in 1898. Surprisingly, the American company has chosen to keep its headquarters in the same state, but it did add two more bases in Belgium and Shanghai in the years that followed. Given its large-scale, global operations, it's not surprising that Goodyear manufactures products in over 55 facilities worldwide. Because of this, you have likely encountered Goodyear products that are not 100% American in origin.
However, Goodyear still retains some manufacturing facilities in the United States. Apart from its home state Ohio (MB), it also has tire plants in eight other states: Oklahoma (DOT code M6), Virginia (MC), Alabama (MD), North Carolina (MM, PJ), Kansas (MJ), Illinois (MN), Texas (MP, PL), and Tennessee (MK). Previously, we've talked about how Goodyear manufactures a lot of other lesser-known brands, like the Walmart-exclusive Douglas and former competitor Kelly Tires.
Goodyear has made as many hits as misses during its long history. The American company announced plans for tire propellers and an ambitious self-regenerating EV tire concept, but it also dipped its toes into glowing tires that tended to melt. But who knows? American innovation knows no bounds, and we might still get all of this and more in the future.
Cooper
Although a decade or so behind Goodyear, Cooper has also consistently stayed on top of the tire manufacturing food chain for decades. While it was born from the same place as Goodyear in Ohio, it eventually migrated its operations to a different area in the state, Findlay, in 1917. Knowing this, it's unsurprising that the two brands decided to join forces in 2021 to the tune of almost $3 billion.
In the United States, Cooper retains its tire manufacturing plant in Findlay, Ohio (UP), but it also produces some of its tires in Georgia (3D), Mississippi (U9), and Arkansas (UT). Considered a good budget alternative to Bridgestone tires, Cooper tires clock in cheaper prices for better performance and similar mileage to tires in the same category. But take note: despite being a renowned tire company, it's important to know that Cooper tires are not immune to issues. In recent times, it has also been affected by major recalls, particularly for its off-road vehicle lineup.
If you're on the fence about the Cooper brand, it also has other tire company subsidiaries like Mickey Thompson, Mastercraft, and Roadmaster that might be good to have on your radar. In particular, Mastercraft prides itself on being a truly American brand. In addition, while Mickey Thompson has had trouble with unauthorized copycat tires made in China, many of its tires, like the Street Radial Tire P275/60R15, are made in the United States.
TreadWright
Based in Texas, TreadWright has only been around for forty years. However, it's the only manufacturer on this list that is completely made in the USA. TreadWright also has a strong environmental imperative and boasts being the pioneer in the region's non-commercial tire remolding scene. With its eco-friendly core, TreadWright has also won acclaim for its efforts, like the 2016 Green Company of the Year award. As of 2022, Modern Tire Dealer shares that all tires from the TreadWright portfolio hail from its Houston factory. As of writing, the tire manufacturer has not announced any plans to expand operations outside the United States in the years to come.
Using its Mold Cure technology, TreadWright takes tires from quality brands like Toyo and Bridgestone, buffs them, and rebuilds them up to standard, which includes x-ray evaluation. According to a press release, it claims to use only a third of oil compared to the traditional tire-making process, as well as using mostly recycled content. The process is so precise that the company is even confident enough to guarantee its tires can hold up to 50k miles. Designed for vehicles that want to take a beating, TreadWright offers tires that fit monsters on and off the road, which can manage all terrain, mud, and clearance.
Foreign owned tire brands that are made in the United States
Similar to how American brands have manufacturing facilities all over the world, there are also a ton of foreign brands that have chosen to create their tires with local talent. But, if you're too lazy to check each individual tire, we've listed a few foreign brands that have confirmed local tire facilities and the codes you should look out for.
One of the highest rated motorcycle tire brands out there, Continental, which is of German origin, manufactures its tires in Illinois (6B, A3), Ohio (A9), Kentucky (AD), North Carolina (AC), and South Carolina (VY). Famous for its many motorsports sponsorships, Pirelli also manufactures tires in Hanford, California (CH), Madison, Tennessee (CK), and Rome, Georgia (JR). That said, Pirelli isn't known to be that affordable, so you can opt for budget alternatives, which also have American-made options in their arsenal, such as Firestone. In fact, Firestone's Des Moines, Iowa tire plant even has a long, storied history of supporting the American military.
Other foreign brands that have manufacturing plants in the United States include the Japan-based Yokohama Tires from Salem, Virginia (CC), and French brand Michelin with multiple facilities in South Carolina (4M, M3, B6, and B9) and Alabama (B7). Alternatively, you can consult the American Federation of Labor – Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) list of Union-Made in America Tires. Among the foreign-owned brands that are included in the list are Dunlop, Goodrich, Titan Tire, and Kelly Springfield.