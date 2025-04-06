3 Tire Brands That Are Manufactured In America

When it comes to caring for your vehicle, tires are one of the most crucial components to get right. Tires have undergone many changes to match the evolving needs of newer vehicles, but there is no shortage of major tire brands trying to one-up each other in terms of both technology and performance. There are several things to consider when buying new tires, like the type, size, reviews, and whether to buy new or used. However, for some people, buying tires is also an act of using their dollars to support causes that matter to them, like taking care of their community. For example, you can help build an industry and employ emerging talent by supporting a local tire business. That said, buying local has never been more challenging.

In the past, it was easy to buy local brands and know it would go towards the same place. But these days, even brands of supposedly American origin are not always designed and manufactured in the United States (or even the region). To optimize their production process and better serve their customers, many tire companies have resorted to moving their manufacturing facilities abroad. While this has a ton of advantages from a business perspective, there are a growing number of people who care about supporting truly American products, including their vehicle's tires. If you're in the market, here is how to know where a tire is manufactured.