The Biggest Changes Made To Car Tires Over The Last 100 Years

Car tires have silently but steadily been on a roll (pun intended), undergoing transformative changes. It's been a multi-century-long journey, marked not just by advances in design but by an evolution in materials and concepts, bringing us to the high-tech wheels of today.

In this story, we look at how and why tires have changed over time. These changes also reflect what people needed and the challenges they faced at different times. But this article isn't just about the tires. It's also about how these tire changes have made cars better and driving safer. New tire designs and materials have helped improve the driving experience. These changes have helped the environment and saved resources.

This story shows how creative and hard-working people can be when they want to make something better. The tire industry's solutions to problems — like making tires last longer, perform better, or be more eco-friendly — are both impressive and interesting. So, answering questions like "Are old car tires still safe?" and "What are radial tires?" let's take a look at the biggest changes made to car tires over the last 100 years.