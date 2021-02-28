Major tire recall issued by Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.

Many years ago, a major recall was issued on Firestone tires that were failing and causing accidents that were sometimes fatal. Recalls in the automotive industry aren’t uncommon, and Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. has now issued a tire recall the covers more than 430,000 light truck tires in the US. The tires are being recalled due to sidewall bulges that could lead to tire failure.

Cooper says the recall covers only certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country, and Big O tires in multiple sizes. Some of those tires are also commonly used on Jeeps and other off-road vehicles as upgrades to factory rubber. Sidewall bulges pose a risk of sidewall separation that would make the tires lose air rapidly and increase the crash risk.

Cooper reports there has been no property damage, death, or injury due to the problem. The recall is expected to begin on March 25, and owners of the tires will be notified. Dealers will replace the tires at no cost. It’s unclear if there is any sort of caveat to the free replacement, such as miles or tire condition.

Some who’ve been using these tires for a while might find the recall results in newer and fresher tires. Having a blowout at high-speed certainly poses the risk of accidents and even death. Recently, automaker Hyundai issued a massive recall on electrified vehicles due to a potential risk of fire.

Reports indicate the recall in Hyundai’s instance will cost as much as $900 million and will see the automaker replacing battery systems in about 82,000 electric cars around the world. That particular recall was among the first for electric vehicles and will show how automakers and battery makers will work together for electric vehicle recalls in the future.