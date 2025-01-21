Can You Put Two Different Size Tires On Your Car?

There's simply no denying the importance of a good set of tires on your car. They make your vehicle safe to drive, allowing it to find traction on the road surface and cushion your body and your car's internal components on bumpy, uneven roadways. In addition to there being several major tire brands, there are also differing tire sizes, which make certain ones the right choice for certain vehicles. It's for the best that they all match as well.

Theoretically, if a situation calls for such a move, driving with mismatched tires is possible. Maybe you're in an emergency and need to get your car somewhere close by, or you're in a pinch and you happen to have slightly larger or smaller tires on hand to replace busted ones. With that said, sticking with this tire setup for the long term is not at all a good idea. If you think swapping out one or two old, worn-out tires for those of another size just because you have them already will save you money, you'll soon be in for a rude awakening — and a hefty mechanic or, worst case, medical bill. The damage your vehicle and you physically could incur isn't worth the gamble.