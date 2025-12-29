Are Yokohama Tires Better Than Michelin? What Consumer Reports Data Says

Death and taxes are the only two certainties in life, or so the old chestnut goes. To that, we can add one more — at least, if you own a vehicle: The need for new tires. If you're not the type of person who sticks to one brand, then choosing a new set of rubber can be difficult given how many major tire brands are out there, jostling for your attention and hard-earned money.

Two names that will likely pop up during your search will be Michelin and Yokohama. Both companies are significant players in the global tire market, although Michelin has the definitive upper hand here with a 15.1% share of the market as of 2022 and annual revenue of around $28 billion (per Consumer Affairs). But does that necessarily extend to how the two companies' tires compare in terms of quality? Might there, instead, be a chance that Yokohama's offerings outperform Michelin's?

Unfortunately for fans of the Japanese manufacturer, Consumer Reports' year-end list of the best tire brands offers a definitive answer: no. Michelin tops CR's list of tire brands, while Yokohama sits at 16th, behind other Asian brands such as Sumitomo, Nexen, and Toyo.