These Are The Best Performing Tires To Consider In 2026, According To Consumer Reports

Like it or not, buying new tires is part and parcel of owning a vehicle. Thankfully, there are a lot of tires to choose from, no matter your budget. There are cheap but high-quality tires that'll do a good job for not a lot of money, perfect for owners seeking a good-value purchase. Conversely, those with more cash to splash may want the best-performing tires money can buy, regardless of price.

Even if you count yourself among the latter group, though, choosing the right tires still isn't straightforward due to the sheer choice. Thankfully, we have the next best thing: Consumer Reports testing. Consumer Reports has done the work for us, testing a wide range of tires and identifying a handful of products that it considers the best choices in several categories. These selections, mostly available from major retailers such as Discount Tire and Tire Rack, include the best tires for SUVs, passenger cars, trucks, and even sports cars. So, if you're planning to equip your vehicle with a fresh set of rubber in 2026, this is the list for you.