X Cheap Tires That Are High Quality, According To Consumer Reports

Staying with the best all-season tires, there are a few more models that Consumer Reports rates highly that are a little more expensive than the Atlas Force HPs, but still won't break the bank like some of the top-spec choices. One of these comes from BF Goodrich, another long-standing, well-established name in the consumer tire world. For all-season versatility, the Advantage Control tires are one of the best choices, particularly for their focus on wet-weather performance.

Using the brand's Active Sipe Technology, the sipes are designed to have harsher edges so the Advantage Control tires can both clear water and grip the tarmac much more effectively. BF Goodrich also states that these tires can stop up to eight feet before other industry leaders on wet surfaces, going up against tires from General and Cooper. Sidewall stabilizers are used to help with overall stability further, with comfort and quietness also being two major goals for the Advantage control set. Owner reviews of the tires back the claims made by the manufacturer, with wet weather performance and overall durability frequently coming up as two of the strong suits.

The cheapest set of BF Goodrich Advantage Control tires is the 185/65R14 set, which is currently priced at $126 per tire at Discount Tire. If you drive a car, SUV, or pickup, there's a good chance that one of the 99 available sizes will fit your rims, but, as always, be sure to double-check the requirements.