X Cheap Tires That Are High Quality, According To Consumer Reports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Finding the right set of tires for your car is one of the trickiest decisions outside of buying the car itself. There are various categories, ranging from summer to winter to all-season tires, from which to choose, and in each category, major brands compete for the top spot. Consumer Reports has made things a little easier, however, by providing its picks for the best tires on the market in these different segments of the industry.
However, as is often the case, the top-spec tires fetch top-spec price tags. Many of the most highly-regarded tires could easily be out of your budget, but luckily, there's a solid amount of quality picks in Consumer Reports' study that fall into the affordable area of brand-new tires, many of which make industry-leading capabilities far more accessible. Based on the outlet's findings, here's a closer look at eight affordable, high-quality tires.
Atlas Force HP All-Season
Atlas Tires has spent decades establishing itself as one of the leaders in affordability, with a solid selection of options across all vehicle sizes. Versatility is the key selling point for Atlas, featuring all-season tires and a selection of off-road-focused tires, and we've featured it before in our discussion of budget-friendly Pirelli alternatives. For all-season tires, the flagship Force HP is one of the best in its category, according to Consumer Reports. As far as affordability goes, it's very tough to find a tire so highly regarded for its price, particularly with such a long list of tire sizes available.
As an all-season tire, Atlas gives the Force HP tire the tools to provide year-round grip, with its asymmetrical tread pattern ideal for both wet and dry conditions. The brand also states that it'll offer solid performance in light snow, but don't expect the same effectiveness as a purpose-built winter tire.
As for pricing, this is where the Force HP all-season tires become a top choice if you're on a budget, with the smallest 175/65R15 82H tire priced at $104.99 or more at various outlets. However, at the time of writing, it can be picked up for $56.96 at Simple Tire. If you need a bigger size, the Force HP goes up to 255/50R19, making it a solid choice for SUVs as well as standard cars.
BF Goodrich Advantage Control
Staying with the best all-season tires, there are a few more models that Consumer Reports rates highly that are a little more expensive than the Atlas Force HPs, but still won't break the bank like some of the top-spec choices. One of these comes from BF Goodrich, another long-standing, well-established name in the consumer tire world. For all-season versatility, the Advantage Control tires are one of the best choices, particularly for their focus on wet-weather performance.
Using the brand's Active Sipe Technology, the sipes are designed to have harsher edges so the Advantage Control tires can both clear water and grip the tarmac much more effectively. BF Goodrich also states that these tires can stop up to eight feet before other industry leaders on wet surfaces, going up against tires from General and Cooper. Sidewall stabilizers are used to help with overall stability further, with comfort and quietness also being two major goals for the Advantage control set. Owner reviews of the tires back the claims made by the manufacturer, with wet weather performance and overall durability frequently coming up as two of the strong suits.
The cheapest set of BF Goodrich Advantage Control tires is the 185/65R14 set, which is currently priced at $126 per tire at Discount Tire. If you drive a car, SUV, or pickup, there's a good chance that one of the 99 available sizes will fit your rims, but, as always, be sure to double-check the requirements.
Falken Eurowinter HS01
Some all-season tires may do a decent job in mild winter conditions, but if you live in an area where the temperatures drop to freezing and snow and ice sit on the road for longer, investing in a reliable set of winter tires is a must. Generally, winter tires are more expensive than standard all-season tires, especially if you won't be using them during warmer weather. Luckily, some brands offer solid, affordable options for winter tires that match some of the cheapest all-season tires that feature on Consumer Reports' list, with Falken's offering being one of them.
While not ranked as high in its respective category as some other tires on this list, the Falken Eurowinter HS01 tire still positions itself well in the winter tire market, considering its affordability compared to others. Falken uses cutting-edge technology throughout the tire, namely using 4D nano tech to keep the tires working effectively in sub-zero temperatures without the need for studs. The grooves are also designed to clear water from the tires, making them viable in both rain and snow.
The Eurowinter HS01s aren't as widely reviewed as some competitors, but drivers who have them equipped praise the confidence the tires provide in the trickiest conditions for which they were designed. Outlets such as Simple Tire have them in stock for a minimum price of $128 per tire, which is for the 205/55R16 size model.
Michelin Defender2
With Michelin owning BF Goodrich tires, it's not surprising for the subsidiary brand to come with the more affordable price tags compared to the parent company. Michelin is marketed as a more premium tire manufacturer across all the segments it enters, but that doesn't mean you can't find a solid deal on the best tires available. In Consumer Reports' most recent study, it named the Michelin Defender2 all-season tires as a top choice for cars and smaller SUVs, ticking all the essential boxes and then some.
The Defender2s are close to the border of what can be considered cheap for a brand-new tire, sitting at $169 on Discount Tire for the most affordable size, with that number rising to over $300 with larger tires. While a step up from others on this list in terms of cost, Michelin does a great job in still making the tires a great value for money and backing it up with a long list of reviews full of praise. Durability is one of the key areas that Michelin focuses on for this tire, with the brand saying that it'll outlast some rivals by 25,000 miles. Alongside the grip that these tires provide in both wet and dry conditions, owners also report how quiet they are, meaning Michelin gets to tick all the boxes it set itself for the Defender2s. There are 52 different sizes available for the tire, covering rim sizes between 16 and 20 inches.
Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus
Moving back to the best all-season tires that Consumer Reports recommends, there's another type of tire in this category that can add a little more fun to your drives without sacrificing the fundamental elements. These are known as ultra-high performance tires, and there aren't many better for the money than Continental's ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus set. Kitted out with the brand's newest technology to enhance the overall grip and engagement of your car, without the need to spend much more than a standard set of all-season tires.
At the core of the ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus's design is the SportPlus technology, which aims to enhance the tire's handling and increase responsiveness in wet and dry conditions through features such as a wider sidewall and specific tread pattern. Looking at the owner reviews submitted on Continental's website, there's no shortage of praise for how well they perform in the wet, with some owners having confidence driving in light snow thanks to the enhanced grip levels. For pricing, Discount Tire currently lists the smallest 195/50R16s for $147, which isn't bad at all for a high-performance set of all-season tires.
Firestone Firehawk Indy 500
While the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus tires stand out as great all-season tires at the high-performance end of the segment, you also have plenty of choice if you're looking for a set designed specifically for dry roads. One of the best sets that can still be considered affordable comes from Firestone, with the aptly named Firehawk Indy 500 tires making a strong case at its price point.
The long-standing Firehawk Indy 500s may not offer the same level of stability in wet weather as all-season tires. Firestone implements its proprietary pulse groove technology within the tread to reduce the likelihood of hydroplaning on slippery surfaces. Dry roads are where these tires come to life, though, with the cornering ability often coming up in owner reviews. The widened shoulders of the tires enhance balance and speed through turns, giving confidence to the driver. Owners also praise a relatively low level of road noise from these tires. Firestone currently lists the Firehawk Indy 500s at an MSRP of $168.99 for the 195/55R16 size, but larger sizes can quickly become more expensive per tire.
Continental VikingContact 7
Considering the numerous tires Continental has in its inventory, it's almost expected to see the brand appear among the best in the business. We've covered one of the top choices within the high-performance all-season segment, but you should also put the VikingContact 7s near the top of your list if you'd benefit more from a set of winter tires. Continental uses its PolarPlus technology in the VikingContact7, which helps to keep them performing in the coldest conditions and increases stopping distances.
The VikingContact7 tires also hold the three-peak mountain snowflake rating for harsher conditions, which owners of the tire say they're more than capable of handling. There are a few different places where you can pick up the highly-rated tire, but Walmart currently has the 195/65R15 set available for $120.97. This is one of the more versatile options when it comes to availability, with multiple sets for rims sized 15 inches up to 21 inches.
Nokian Hakkapeliitta R5
Nokian is a brand that exclusively makes tires within the snow segment, which, considering its history in the industry, unsurprisingly makes them a top choice for colder conditions. There are a few sets to choose from, but Consumer Reports names Nokian's Hakkapeliitta R5 tires among the best overall winter tires.
Whether you drive a standard car or an SUV, there are two specific Hakkapeliitta R5 sets you can choose from, depending on what you drive. But the SUV tires can be significantly more expensive than the standard car tires, so only the standard set really falls into the affordable category. Nokian opts for the studless route for the Nokian Hakkapeliita R5s, but embeds crystals into the tread to preserve maximum grip. You also get the 'double block grip' tread design to further enhance overall traction, helping the tires to receive stellar reviews when it comes to handling snow and ice. As with any tire, the price can vary with the sizes, but many currently sit around the $150 mark, notably with Tire Easy having the 175/65R14 set listed at $135.80.
Methodology
To select the tires here, we first looked at Consumer Reports' list that covers the outlet's favorite tires in the respective categories. Then, we selected some of the cheapest models from a variety of categories covered on the list, and cross-checked their current price and availability to ensure they're affordable all around. We also took into account information from professional reviews and feedback from individuals who have purchased and used the tires.