12 Winter Driving Myths You Need To Stop Believing

Winter transforms many of North America's roads into a harrowing test of nerves for even the most experienced drivers. It's not just that deep drifts of snow make the road impossible to see and bog down even some all-wheel-drive SUVs. Winter brings black ice, freezing rain, and windshields that ice over even with the defog setting blasting hot air into your face. The most familiar commute can turn into a white-knuckle terror ride, sometimes without warning, as a blinding snow squall blows up from nowhere.

Advertisement

Conditions can challenge even experienced drivers in places with sub-Arctic winter weather, like New England, the Upper Midwest, and much of Canada. But it seems like more and more often, winter weather can incapacitate Washington DC, glaze roads in the South, or cause a deep freeze in Texas. Whether you're a grizzled New Englander or a Southerner who has seldom had reason to deal with winter's worst, you may have heard conflicting advice about how to deal with driving in snow, ice, and extreme cold.

Some of it may have been good advice about ways to avoid winter car troubles. But some bad ideas also crop up every winter and never seem to die, ideas that can make winter much, much worse by leading to accidents, broken windshields, blown-out tires, and other bad outcomes. Some bad pieces of advice persist for so long that they become myths that you need to stop believing in order to get the most out of your car in winter.

Advertisement