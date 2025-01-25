6 Cars With The Best AWD Systems (And 2 With The Worst)

While four-wheel-drive is popular with bigger trucks and other off-road vehicles, it's mostly unnecessary when driving on asphalt. When comparing four-wheel-drive with all-wheel-drive, AWD is a much better option for paved roads, as it still gives drivers increased control over their wheels while also being compatible with automatic transmissions. Due to this, AWD is a popular choice for many drivers looking for something a little more advanced than front-wheel-drive, which is why SUVs that may occasionally be used off-road as well can be equipped with AWD. All-wheel-drive is also available in some sedans, luxury cars, and other vehicles as well. Some models offer it as an upgrade, while it comes standard with others.

Advertisement

AWD is a good option if you live in areas where road conditions are often less than ideal, whether it's from rain, snow, or other poor weather situations. Modern all-wheel-drive systems have become more fuel efficient — though they still typically affect fuel economy to some extent — but are light enough for smaller vehicles. It's always good to have improved traction on poor roads for your own safety, but if you're driving families around, you're even more likely to prioritize a smoother, safer vehicle over one that offers higher speeds and performance.

Fortunately, there are solid AWD cars in pretty much every category, whether you're looking for a sedan, sports car, or SUV. Furthermore, AWD is also available in some high-quality hybrids and fully-electric vehicles. Based on consumer feedback and expert reviews, here are six of the best all-wheel-drive cars you can buy, as well as a couple of the worst. More information on how these AWD cars were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

Advertisement