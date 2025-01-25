6 Cars With The Best AWD Systems (And 2 With The Worst)
While four-wheel-drive is popular with bigger trucks and other off-road vehicles, it's mostly unnecessary when driving on asphalt. When comparing four-wheel-drive with all-wheel-drive, AWD is a much better option for paved roads, as it still gives drivers increased control over their wheels while also being compatible with automatic transmissions. Due to this, AWD is a popular choice for many drivers looking for something a little more advanced than front-wheel-drive, which is why SUVs that may occasionally be used off-road as well can be equipped with AWD. All-wheel-drive is also available in some sedans, luxury cars, and other vehicles as well. Some models offer it as an upgrade, while it comes standard with others.
AWD is a good option if you live in areas where road conditions are often less than ideal, whether it's from rain, snow, or other poor weather situations. Modern all-wheel-drive systems have become more fuel efficient — though they still typically affect fuel economy to some extent — but are light enough for smaller vehicles. It's always good to have improved traction on poor roads for your own safety, but if you're driving families around, you're even more likely to prioritize a smoother, safer vehicle over one that offers higher speeds and performance.
Fortunately, there are solid AWD cars in pretty much every category, whether you're looking for a sedan, sports car, or SUV. Furthermore, AWD is also available in some high-quality hybrids and fully-electric vehicles. Based on consumer feedback and expert reviews, here are six of the best all-wheel-drive cars you can buy, as well as a couple of the worst. More information on how these AWD cars were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
2025 Subaru Forester
As noted in SlashGear's review of the 2025 Subaru Forester, one great thing about its AWD system is that it comes standard, unlike that of SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, which come front-wheel-drive as standard. Another thing we found on our road test is that the drivetrain produces a modest 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, so you won't win any drag races with the Forester. However, speed is obviously not a priority for Subaru when it comes to the Forester, and shouldn't be one if you're intending to buy one. Where it does excel is its reliability, including the consistent performance of its all-wheel-drive.
Our SlashGear reviewer found "the permanent all-wheel drive system meant there was always an excessive grip on dry pavement" when driving, which contributes to the Forester's tight and precise steering and smooth handling. This is especially important as many households use the Forester as a family-oriented vehicle, though even if you're just driving by yourself, you'll appreciate the AWD of the Forester — particularly if you're constantly dealing with wet or icy conditions in your area.
Along with our reviewer's praise, the 2025 Subaru Forester has favorable ratings from surveyed owners, according to data from Consumer Reports, which gave the SUV strong reliability, road test, and owner satisfaction scores. On top of that, the Subaru Forester is included in Consumer Reports' current list of the best all-wheel drive cars, which the organization says are strong choices if "you live in an area where roadways could be covered with ice, snow, or other traction challenges."
2023 Audi A5
The 2023 Audi A5 is included on the list of "best AWD cars to buy in 2023" by MotorTrend, and has strong driving experience scores — which reflect handling and acceleration, among other factors, from Consumer Reports. If you're looking for a new car, you should note that there was a recall for the model last year for defective airbags. While unfortunate, this recall doesn't specifically reflect poorly on the all-wheel-drive system of the 2023 Audi A5, which comes standard in all three of its body styles: coupe, convertible, and hatchback.
Consumer Reports notes that "the controls take some time to master but prove to be logical with familiarity." If you want to take further advantage of the AWD with more powerful performance, the S5 trim of the 2023 Audi A5 uses a 3L turbo V6 and eight-speed automatic transmission and can deliver 349 horsepower. A 444-horsepower option is also available in the RS 5.
2025 Honda CR-V
All-wheel-drive is particularly common with SUVs, which traditionally blend the everyday street experiences of a sedan with slightly more rugged, off-road capabilities. At the very top of the list of "Best AWD SUVs" of 2025 by Car and Driver sit the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid and the gas-powered 2025 Honda CR-V, which both have 10 out of 10 ratings from the publication.
The 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid is one of several available new hybrid cars with AWD, as all-wheel-drive is increasingly becoming more common as an option for hybrids. However, you should note that the vehicle comes standard with front-wheel-drive; AWD options for the Sport and Sport-L trims are available for $1,500. The Sport Touring, on the other hand, does come standard with AWD. The upgrade to all-wheel-drive comes at the expense of fuel efficiency, with AWD versions of the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid having 37 mpg to the FWD's 40 mpg. In exchange, however, you're getting the improved stability and traction afforded by all-wheel-drive. Car and Driver says the driving performance of the hybrid is "smooth, quiet, and satisfying, if not particularly quick."
The publication also calls the non-hybrid 2025 Honda CR-V a "smooth ride," and notes that, in addition to AWD, the vehicle is equipped with a hill-descent control feature that "helps modulate the compact SUV's speed on steep or slippery declines when traveling at low speeds." As with its hybrid sibling, the 2025 Honda CR-V also comes in front-wheel-drive, so you'll want to make sure you're opting for the AWD package when purchasing one.
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
While not at the same heights of the previous decade, the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is nearly at the top of the list of the best generations of Corvette. It's also number one on the list of "best all-wheel-drive cars of 2024" named by U.S. News & World Report, which also gives the vehicle an impressive 9.7 out of 10 overall score. If you're thinking to yourself, "Wait a minute — Corvettes don't have all-wheel-drive," then you can be excused for the mistake, because AWD is a feature that's exclusive to the relatively new hybrid E-Ray. The E-Ray is considerably more expensive than the standard 2024 Chevy Corvette, but in exchange for better fuel efficiency, you're also getting a 6.2L V8 engine and a powertrain that can deliver up to 655 horsepower and 592 pound-feet of torque. This allows the E-Ray to go 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds.
On our first drive of the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, SlashGear found the vehicle to be a smooth ride on public streets, including the windy roads of the mountains. For tighter roads, our driver used the Corvette's "Z-drive mode," which "tightens up the electric power steering noticeably, sharpens throttle response, and opens up the exhaust." Paired with all-wheel-drive, the steering assist allows for exceptional control even on tight corners.
Our driver used "the all-wheel-drive system's low-end grip to haul out of corners and then banging up to the LT2's relatively low 6,500-rpm redline so frequently that [they] even stopped using the paddle shifter." Overall, the AWD of the 2024 E-Ray "inspired confidence at both average pace and well into more aggressive carving."
2023 Rivian R1S
If you're interested in all-wheel-drive but are also looking to go fully electric, the 2023 Rivian R1S is the best AWD electric car, according to U.S. News & World Report. The EV comes standard with all-wheel-drive, so you can be confident Rivian designed and built the entire drivetrain with AWD in mind. The dual-motor AWD system of the R1S is also paired with several drive modes that allow the vehicle to better handle terrain that includes water, mud, sand, and rocks.
A quad-motor option can deliver 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque, which SlashGear called "ridiculously fast" in our review of the 2023 Rivian R1S. It can go 0-60 mph in three seconds, which is impressive for both its size and the fact that the three-row EV is marketed as a family-friendly SUV. Its large cabin and cargo space makes it a great choice for larger families, and AWD is especially important when you're looking to safely transport your loved ones from one place to another in messy conditions, such as rain or snow.
In addition to the various driving modes, you can also pair the AWD with different tire options to optimize traction, and the suspension system of the R1S also provides a smoother ride. SlashGear's review found "that the air suspension shakes off even Michigan's burliest pothole." The Rivian's AWD comes at the expense of range, which can be an important factor when deciding on an EV. Our reviewer also noted that a useful Highway Assist feature would shut off in even slightly wet conditions, forcing you to take control. However, this inconvenience makes having all-wheel-drive all the more important — until cars are fully self-driving, strong handling and traction are particularly great qualities to have in a car when you're at the wheel.
2025 Toyota Camry
Included on the list of the best AWD cars compiled by Kelley Blue Book is the 2025 Toyota Camry, a hybrid that comes standard with FWD but is available in all-wheel-drive for all four of its trims. The package costs $1,525, but overall the ninth-generation Camry is still pretty affordable and a great option if you're looking for an AWD car on a budget.
In addition to the improved traction that comes with an all-wheel-drive system, the AWD version of the 2025 Camry also comes with a third electric motor specifically built for the rear axle. This leaves the AWD Camry with higher horsepower than its standard counterparts — its powertrain can deliver up to 232 horsepower. The AWD system comes at the expense of fuel efficiency, but only slightly — depending on the trim, an all-wheel-drive 2025 Toyota Camry will still get you between 40 and 50 mpg.
In SlashGear's review of the 2025 Toyota Camry, we noted that driving the car feels "balanced" as well as "compliant and capable, and perhaps far more than (almost) any Camry driver expects or requires." In addition to the AWD, the vehicle is equipped with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT) and tuned Normal, Eco, and Sport drive modes. Our review found that the "transition between electric and gas power, and regenerative and physical braking, is seamless" and that "the sedan's electrically-assisted steering is light." For a relatively cheap, hybrid sedan, this total package coupled with the all-wheel-drive system gives you a smooth ride with solid handling.
The worst: 2024 Volkswagen Taos
The dual-clutch, automatic transmission of the AWD 2024 Volkswagen Taos, which MotorTrend called "clunky" and "ill-behaved," was so poor that the automaker replaced the entire thing with the eight-speed conventional automatic transmission of the FWD model for the 2025 Taos. It's one thing for drivers to complain about their vehicle, but when Volkswagen itself is calling the system's issues — which included sluggish shifts and lurching starts — "major pain points for AWD buyers," you know it had to be dreadfully bad.
The resulting refresh, "has its share of hits and misses," according to SlashGear's first drive review of the 2025 Volkswagen Taos. But, at the very least, the newer model — which Volkswagen says is popular with "young, upwardly mobile families who don't yet need a third row, and empty nesters who are downsizing" — has an improved transmission and AWD system.
The uneven power delivery of the 2024 Volkswagen Taos really ruins the entire driving experience of the vehicle, and any other upsides or standout features of the car don't make up for it based on owners' feedback. On Consumer Reports, it has a poor two out of five owner satisfaction rating and has a weak score in driver experience, which factors in handling and acceleration. Its reliability score is also subpar, especially when compared to similar vehicles like the Honda HR-V, which has an AWD option, and the Subaru Crosstrek, which comes all-wheel-drive as standard.
The worst: 2024 Tesla Cybertruck
The 2024 Tesla Cybertruck comes all-wheel-drive as standard, which in theory should allow it to better handle off-road conditions, as well as muddy or wet streets. However, it's become common to see videos of the Cybertruck getting stuck in such conditions — sometimes even when they're not all that severe. Even more damning is the fact that the Cybertruck has been subject to numerous recalls, due to issues that include problems with its tires and its electrical system. With each new recall, the argument for holding off on buying a Cybertruck and waiting for Tesla to work out the kinks becomes stronger.
The EV isn't without its charm and has some impressive engineering under its angular hood. But — while its AWD does allow the drivetrain to better handle slicker roads — controlling the vehicle is done completely with software controlled, drive-by-wire steering. When you turn the Cybertruck's steering wheel (a yoke design, which many drivers also do not prefer), you're not actually manually or physically turning the wheels — you're telling the computer that powers the truck to turn them for you. In effect, this isn't any different from piloting a car in a video game, and there are no mechanical redundancies if the software fails to respond to your "controls" (though there are built-in failsafes to hopefully prevent accidents).
The Cybertruck is the first vehicle sold in the U.S. to be controlled in this manner, which many drivers will likely need time to adjust to. Another issue with the vehicle, is that its unique design — while it may look very cool to some — causes visibility issues. Combined with the very sensitive variable steering, this can make driving the truck difficult for drivers — especially on wet or icy roads.
How these all-wheel-drive vehicles were evaluated
The vehicles selected for this list of cars with the best and worst AWD systems was assembled after researching the expert reviews and consumer feedback of numerous AWD vehicles. We used resources such as Consumer Reports, as well as reputable publications such as Car and Driver, Kelley Blue Book, MotorTrend, and U.S. News & World Report. Since all-wheel-drive is important for increased handling and traction on roads with less-than-ideal conditions, such as rain, ice, and snow, these qualities were particularly considered when evaluating a given vehicle.
Similarly, the quality of the drivetrain and other systems connected to or reliant on a vehicle's AWD system was also taken into account. An effort was also made to include a mix of different vehicles, including family-friendly SUVs, sports cars, hybrids, and fully-electric options — so that, no matter what your preference, you can find the right AWD vehicle for you.