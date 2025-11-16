This Is The Top Pick For Truck Tires In 2025, According To Consumer Reports

At some point, we all will need to purchase a new set of tires for our trucks, especially once any of the warning signs that tires are in desperate need of replacement start appearing. If you are unsure of what tires you should consider for your truck, seeing what other truck drivers out there have to say about their tires is invaluable, and Consumer Reports is a great resource to help you determine which tire brands out there those actual customers are most pleased with. The publication has tested many tires itself and surveyed many drivers for their opinions. For those looking for new all-season tires for their pickup, there is one particular tire that the publication rates quite highly.

The top choice for new truck tires from Consumer Reports is the Continental TerrainContact H/T. These are all-season tires that perform well when it comes to dry braking, handling, noise, and snow traction. Continental has included its TractionPlus technology, which also helps it be the best in class tire when it comes to wet braking as well, compared to similar tires from Goodyear, Bridgestone, and Michelin. That said, the company only recommends these tires for light pickup trucks, so you're probably going to need to look to other models if you have a larger pickup truck. Continental does state that it is designed for both gas-powered and electric trucks, however, which at least keeps your truck options open.