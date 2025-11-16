This Is The Top Pick For Truck Tires In 2025, According To Consumer Reports
At some point, we all will need to purchase a new set of tires for our trucks, especially once any of the warning signs that tires are in desperate need of replacement start appearing. If you are unsure of what tires you should consider for your truck, seeing what other truck drivers out there have to say about their tires is invaluable, and Consumer Reports is a great resource to help you determine which tire brands out there those actual customers are most pleased with. The publication has tested many tires itself and surveyed many drivers for their opinions. For those looking for new all-season tires for their pickup, there is one particular tire that the publication rates quite highly.
The top choice for new truck tires from Consumer Reports is the Continental TerrainContact H/T. These are all-season tires that perform well when it comes to dry braking, handling, noise, and snow traction. Continental has included its TractionPlus technology, which also helps it be the best in class tire when it comes to wet braking as well, compared to similar tires from Goodyear, Bridgestone, and Michelin. That said, the company only recommends these tires for light pickup trucks, so you're probably going to need to look to other models if you have a larger pickup truck. Continental does state that it is designed for both gas-powered and electric trucks, however, which at least keeps your truck options open.
Other highly-rated truck tire options
While the Continental TerrainContact H/T tires are well-liked by Consumer Reports, they are not suitable for every pickup truck out there. You also may find the price tag for the tires a bit steep, as they range from $216 to $355 per tire at Discount Tire, depending on the size. Other all-season truck tires that Consumer Reports rated highly include the General Grabber HTS60 tires and the Vredestein Pinza HT tires. While neither of these tires scores quite as highly as the Continentals in Consumer Reports' testing, they are not too far behind. You can also get them for slightly cheaper as well: the General tires cost between $153 and $309 per tire, whereas the Vredestein model can go as low as $148.77 per tire at Tire Rack.
Many people use pickup trucks to satisfy all of their off-roading needs, and therefore, they need tires that can handle any kind of terrain they come across. If that is the case, Consumer Reports highlights another Continental product, as the TerrainContact A/T tire takes the top spot among these tires. This all-terrain variant of the all-season model ever so slightly edges out the Michelin LTX A/T2 tires for that honor, while the Vredestein Pinza AT sits in a relatively distant third place. While the top two models are essentially tied, the Continental TerrainContact A/T tires pull ahead thanks to their lower noise and better dry-weather braking performance. With a price range of between $190 and $441 per tire, the Continental tires are also generally less expensive than the Michelins.