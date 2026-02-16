We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Walk into any tire store in America and you'll be met with a wall of names. Some of these are familiar, some obscure, and many you've probably never seen before. With an endless number of brands competing for your attention, the U.S. tire market can feel overwhelming. However, at the top of the market, you'll find household names in premium tires, such as Michelin.

For many drivers, the decision often narrows to Michelin, even if it means paying more compared to a lesser-known mid-range tire brand. After all, Michelin is considered the best major tire brand in terms of customer satisfaction, but it also manages to top performance, durability, technology and innovation charts. However, hidden among the alternatives are brands that don't command the same marketing budgets or name recognition, but can still offer more than you'd expect, sometimes even being able to trade punches with the best.

Within a tire market this saturated and intensely competitive, the gap between "premium" and "underrated" is often smaller than you might initially expect. With that in mind, when you do a deep dive in the delicate nitty gritty of specific categories and driving environments, you'll find these four underrated tire brands that can compete with Michelin.