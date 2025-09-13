These Brands Make The Best Off-Road Tires

My dad once told me that you should never cheap out on the things that separate you from the ground, which includes chairs, shoes, beds, and also tires. That may be even truer when considering off-road tires. After all, you're not on the road anymore and there are all kinds of things off the road that can mess up a tire, like rocks and trees, along with extra obstacles like water, deeper mud and sand, and things like that. Off-road tires are specifically designed to tackle these hurdles, which is what makes them different from touring, summer, or racing tires.

So, if you're shopping for tires specifically for off-road use, you'll want to avoid the kinds of tires you would buy if you spent most of your time on paved roads. It's a whole different ballgame when you move to this segment since different tire brands focus more on different segments. So, while Michelin is among the best tire brands for on-road tires, they don't do off-road as much. Even off-road vehicles are built differently to handle snow, mud, rocks, and trees. Below is a selection of tires that you can pop onto your Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco to give it the best odds possible of handling your next rock crawl.