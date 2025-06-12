Are Sumitomo Tires Any Good? Here's What Users Say
These days, the market is inundated with tire brands. Goodyear, Bridgestone, Michelin, and more dominate the tire space, each coming at different price points, sizes, and more. There are some brands that are less frequently seen on the road these days, with Sumitomo being one such tire provider. Finding its roots in Japan, the Sumitomo brand has been around for over a century, providing drivers with all-season, touring, SUV, and other tire varieties at different prices. Thus, if you're interested in a fresh set of tires, the chances are good that Sumitomo has the right size and make for you — although it is one of the tire brands most likely to be impacted by tariffs.
With that said, there's more to getting tires than ensuring a proper fit for your vehicle and budget. It's also a good idea to know what you're getting into with a new brand. So, what have Sumitomo tire buyers had to say about them and whether they're any good?
Quality-wise, most feel Sumitomo tires are just fine
Of the many assessments of Sumitomo tires online, they don't seem to be overwhelmingly beloved or widely hated. All in all, it appears most drivers think they're just fine. They do the job and typically stick around for a while before needing replacement.
"They are decent mid-level tires at good price pt. Not bad by any stretch. Not great tho like Goodyear/Michelin/Continental/Cooper or even Hankook. Tho close," said u/Lucky_Goal1443 in a Reddit thread on the tire brand. u/AlertFaithlessness32 held them in high regard for their sturdiness, though mentioned this came at a slight loss in traction compared to Michelin tires. Meanwhile, in a separate thread, a now-deleted Reddit user vouched for Michelin – one of the quietest tire brands, over Sumitomo. Still, they conceded that opting for the latter will serve you just fine in a pinch.
"I believe this is my fourth set of theses tires and I consider them a [good] compromise between traction, wear price, and performance for my driving style," commented one buyer in their Tire Rack review of the Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 tires. Another Tire Rack user had a mixed experience with their Sumitomo tires. While they got plenty of miles out of them, feathering over time and heightened road noise were enough to convince them to pass on the brand going forward. "Met expectations in wet and snowy conditions when driving in the mountains. Dry driving met expectations. Ride felt fine to me. Biggest disappointment was that these tires dry rotted after 3.5 years. Tread wear was also rapid," another review read.
Evidently, Sumitomo tires — despite their flaws — are good enough for most drivers. That just speaks to their quality, with their price being another matter entirely.
Do Sumitomo tires deliver for their cost?
While the quality of the tire you're buying is important, so is the price. In the case of Sumitomo, these tires are priced significantly lower than some of the other major brands. For example, an average Sumitomo all-season tire will cost you around $90, while those from the likes of Nokian and Continental will run you a bit more – at $137 and $158 per tire, respectively, in this case. Of course, there will be some fluctuation from vendor to vendor, and based on which tire type you buy, but more often than not, Sumitomo tires will reside on the lower end of the price scale. For those who've bought them, is the consensus that they're worth their retail cost?
It appears most find the Sumitomo price point reasonable in comparison to what the tires offer. "These are great tires at a great price point. I've had them on for a year now and the tread life is very good. Handles well in all weather conditions. Will buy again," said reviewer Dani on SimpleTire of their value for the price. Another SimpleTire user, Ronald, buys them for their whole family and will continue to thanks to their price point and performance. A Walmart website reviewer, Jeff, felt similarly, noting that the durability and performance for the cost blows other budget tire brands out of the water.
Though not the most remarkable tires for sale, Sumitomo gets the job done without sending drivers into financial tailspins. For that reason, there's a case to be made that the label belongs among the best of the major tires brands around in 2025.