Are Sumitomo Tires Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Of the many assessments of Sumitomo tires online, they don't seem to be overwhelmingly beloved or widely hated. All in all, it appears most drivers think they're just fine. They do the job and typically stick around for a while before needing replacement.

Advertisement

"They are decent mid-level tires at good price pt. Not bad by any stretch. Not great tho like Goodyear/Michelin/Continental/Cooper or even Hankook. Tho close," said u/Lucky_Goal1443 in a Reddit thread on the tire brand. u/AlertFaithlessness32 held them in high regard for their sturdiness, though mentioned this came at a slight loss in traction compared to Michelin tires. Meanwhile, in a separate thread, a now-deleted Reddit user vouched for Michelin – one of the quietest tire brands, over Sumitomo. Still, they conceded that opting for the latter will serve you just fine in a pinch.

"I believe this is my fourth set of theses tires and I consider them a [good] compromise between traction, wear price, and performance for my driving style," commented one buyer in their Tire Rack review of the Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 tires. Another Tire Rack user had a mixed experience with their Sumitomo tires. While they got plenty of miles out of them, feathering over time and heightened road noise were enough to convince them to pass on the brand going forward. "Met expectations in wet and snowy conditions when driving in the mountains. Dry driving met expectations. Ride felt fine to me. Biggest disappointment was that these tires dry rotted after 3.5 years. Tread wear was also rapid," another review read.

Advertisement

Evidently, Sumitomo tires — despite their flaws — are good enough for most drivers. That just speaks to their quality, with their price being another matter entirely.