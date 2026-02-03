6 Tire Brands With The Best Warranty

When you need new tires, you probably aren't thinking about their warranty. (More than anything, you're probably thinking, "Man, I'm so annoyed I have to buy new tires right now.") Still, it's a pretty nice thing to have. Especially for the inevitable time you end up having another problem with your tires. In that sense, brushing up on tire warranties before you buy is kind of like doing your future self a favor. If something goes wrong with your new purchase, you might just be protected.

Broadly speaking, a typical tire brand's tread-life warranty could reasonably range from 30,000 to 90,000 miles. That's a huge range. How are you supposed to know which tires fall on which side of the spectrum? It's why we took the time to round up six tire brands with some of the strongest and most appealing warranties on the market. When the going gets tough, and you're pulled over on the side of the road (or the technician at the oil change place tells you your tread's looking worn), these are the tire brands you may want to turn to for the best warranty.