Are Hankook Tires Better Than Goodyear? What Consumer Reports' Data Says

Consumer Reports (CR) recently published its "Best Tire Brands of 2025" article, in which it reports on its testing of, "...which companies make the best-performing tires." Among the many tire brands evaluated were Hankook and Goodyear, both of which are on our list of the longest-lasting car tires.

CR's testing methodology assesses how well tires from each brand perform under testing of their handling, ride comfort, braking, snow traction, noise, and hydroplaning, with additional ice testing done at a skating rink. Tread life calculations are performed after the tires have turned a large number of miles on a test track. Each tire's rolling resistance is evaluated by a laboratory. A total of 30 tire brands were tested, and from all of them the winners of this competition were selected. CR has done other tire testing and knows what buyers care about most when getting new tires.

The results of CR's testing found that Hankook tires are better than Goodyear tires overall in the brand comparison, but only by the smallest amount. Because the best tires from each brand selected by CR are largely from different tire categories, we will highlight each of those two specific brands listed in this article, first focusing on the Hankook tires that were chosen by CR. Then we will get into the Goodyear tires that made the publication's list of the best tires.