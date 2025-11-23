Are Hankook Tires Better Than Goodyear? What Consumer Reports' Data Says
Consumer Reports (CR) recently published its "Best Tire Brands of 2025" article, in which it reports on its testing of, "...which companies make the best-performing tires." Among the many tire brands evaluated were Hankook and Goodyear, both of which are on our list of the longest-lasting car tires.
CR's testing methodology assesses how well tires from each brand perform under testing of their handling, ride comfort, braking, snow traction, noise, and hydroplaning, with additional ice testing done at a skating rink. Tread life calculations are performed after the tires have turned a large number of miles on a test track. Each tire's rolling resistance is evaluated by a laboratory. A total of 30 tire brands were tested, and from all of them the winners of this competition were selected. CR has done other tire testing and knows what buyers care about most when getting new tires.
The results of CR's testing found that Hankook tires are better than Goodyear tires overall in the brand comparison, but only by the smallest amount. Because the best tires from each brand selected by CR are largely from different tire categories, we will highlight each of those two specific brands listed in this article, first focusing on the Hankook tires that were chosen by CR. Then we will get into the Goodyear tires that made the publication's list of the best tires.
Which Hankook tires made CR's list of the best tire brands?
Turning first to Hankook, one of the world's major tire brands, its highest-rated tire is the Hankook Winter i*cept evo 3, a winter/snow performance tire made for sedans and SUVs with a performance emphasis. It was rated excellent in hydroplaning, snow traction, and ice braking — the exact areas where you would want a winter/snow tire to stand out. As you might expect from this type of tire, it did not rate highly in dry and wet braking, handling, ride comfort, noise, and roling resistance, although CR testers noted no significant weaknesses. The Winter i*cept evo 3 is available to fit wheels from 17 to 21 inches.
Next in the standings is the Hankook Kinergy XP, an all-season and wet weather tire. It came through the testing as very good in many areas, including dry braking, wet braking, hydroplaning, snow traction, noise, and rolling resistance, but it came up short for comfort and braking on ice. The Kinergy XP comes with a 75,000-mile treadwear warranty and comes in sizes to fit 16 to 20-inch wheels.
Finally, we have the Hankook Dynapro HT, an all-season light truck and SUV tire. While it was excellent in the noise category, it scored very good in dry braking, hydroplaning, snow traction, ice braking, and rolling resistance. It got a poor rating for wet braking. The Dynapro HT has a 70,000-mile treadlife warranty, but CR measured slightly less than that. The Hankook Dynapro HT is available in wheel sizes from 16 to 22 inches.
Which Goodyear tires made CR's list of the best tire brands?
Goodyear, which has 12 tire brands of its own, got a top-rated tire in CR's "Best Tire Brands of 2025." The Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric, an ultra high-performance summer tire for sports cars and performance sedans, was outstanding in dry braking, handling, and hydroplaning performance, and very good in wet braking and noise. CR testers noted no significant weaknesses in this tire, which comes with a 30,000 mile treadwear warranty and is available in sizes from 18 to 23 inches in diameter.
The next highest-rated Goodyear tire is the Assurance Comfort Drive, an all-season SUV tire. The Assurance Comfort Drive was rated excellent in noise and showed as very good in dry braking, wet braking, handling, and hydroplaning. It has a 60,000 mile treadwear warranty, but CR testing showed a much higher number. Its only weakness was snow traction. The Assurance Comfort Drive comes in sizes fitting wheels from 16 to 20 inches.
The Goodyear tire with the lowest rating is the Goodyear Wrangler Steadfast HT, an all-season light-duty truck and SUV tire. The Wrangler Steadfast HT was very good in dry braking and hydroplaning resistance, while it was not up to snuff in wet braking, handling, snow traction, ride comfort, when braking on ice or for its rolling resistance score. It offers buyers a 70,000 mile treadwear warranty, but its actual projected tread life as calculated by CR was well short of that. The Wrangler Steadfast HT comes in sizes to fit wheels from 17 to 22 inches.