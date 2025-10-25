Consumer Reports Says This Is The Feature Buyers Care About Most When Getting New Tires

Buying new tires is an inevitable part of owning a vehicle. It's an expensive part, too, and changing tires means spending quite a bit of money that will hopefully get you tires that will last for years to come. Good tires are an investment, and when you're spending anywhere from $80 to $250 per tire, owners want to make sure that all their most important concerns are met. But what exactly is it that customers are most looking for in a new set before buying? The answer is a little surprising, at least according to Consumer Reports.

In a survey of more than 24,000 drivers who purchased new tires between fall 2023 and fall 2024, the most cited reason for why they purchased the particular set of tires they did was their wet-weather grip. CR conducted its survey by giving drivers a list of features and asking them to grade each one on a scale of importance. 74% of those surveyed said that wet grip was "very important," pushing it to the top of the list. Now, that does not necessarily equate to 74% of drivers naming it their top priority. Still, that is a large consensus of people deeming wet grip to be the priority. While wet-weather performance topped the list, CR's respondents also named several other features that they considered to be crucial for tires.