Where Are Nitto Tires Made & Who Owns The Company?

With its wide selection of models that feature an affordable price point, proven performance, and innovative designs, Nitto Tires is an established tire brand known across the world. Nitto Tires traces its roots to post-war Japan, when in 1945, Nitto Tire was founded and began manufacturing tires meant for the domestic market that catered to trucks and passenger vehicles. In less than two decades, the company underwent a period of growth, and by 1966, Nitto Tires were already being exported to the Middle East and the United States.

Another milestone for the company was achieved in 1979, when Nitto Tires formed a partnership with — and was later acquired by — Toyo Tires of Japan. This strong start for the company however took a downturn starting from the 1980s and into the mid-1990s. Starting with its exit from the Japanese market due to low sales, Nitto was in danger of closing down if not for the efforts of its then newly appointed head, Mr. Tomo Mizutani. His diligence and foresight in developing the American market by providing the tires models that car enthusiasts wanted ultimately saved Nitto Tires, and led the tiremaker to its strong position today.