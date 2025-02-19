Where Are Nitto Tires Made & Who Owns The Company?
With its wide selection of models that feature an affordable price point, proven performance, and innovative designs, Nitto Tires is an established tire brand known across the world. Nitto Tires traces its roots to post-war Japan, when in 1945, Nitto Tire was founded and began manufacturing tires meant for the domestic market that catered to trucks and passenger vehicles. In less than two decades, the company underwent a period of growth, and by 1966, Nitto Tires were already being exported to the Middle East and the United States.
Another milestone for the company was achieved in 1979, when Nitto Tires formed a partnership with — and was later acquired by — Toyo Tires of Japan. This strong start for the company however took a downturn starting from the 1980s and into the mid-1990s. Starting with its exit from the Japanese market due to low sales, Nitto was in danger of closing down if not for the efforts of its then newly appointed head, Mr. Tomo Mizutani. His diligence and foresight in developing the American market by providing the tires models that car enthusiasts wanted ultimately saved Nitto Tires, and led the tiremaker to its strong position today.
A strong grip on the market
Currently, Nitto Tires is owned and operated by a Japanese company called Nitto Japan Co., Ltd. — and is a subsidiary of other major tire manufacturer, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd. For North America, Nitto Tires has a distinct operating company that manages the manufacturing and sales of its products called Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. Nitto Tires are exported worldwide and have numerous manufacturing facilities located in key markets globally.
The company's headquarters and production plant are located in Osaka, Japan, while its European factory can be found in Neuss — an industrial manufacturing city in Western Germany. In the United States, Nitto Tires have been rolling out of their White, Georgia factory since 2005; where they produce the Nitto Grappler, NT 420S, and NT 555 models. Considered by Nitto as its most advanced manufacturing line, the American plant is capable of producing 2.5 million tires a year to supply the U.S. and other export markets.
Within the United States, Nitto Tires are available at major tire dealers including Walmart, Discount Tire, The Tire Shop, and Costco. They can also be ordered online at its website, where the Nitto brand currently offers five distinct product lines — Light Truck, SUC/CUV, CAR, Competition, and SXS.
Sustained traction in business
Now in its 80th year, Nitto Tires has carried on its founding principles by producing innovative products for its market. Nitto has maintained and grown its presence in the automotive industry by being a long-time supporter and sponsor of various motorsports events on the tarmac or off-road. Nitto Tires' impressive racing pedigree includes sponsorships in the North American Red Line Time Attack series, the Formula Drift series, and as one of the primary sponsors of the recent 2024 King of the Hammers Off-Road Race series.
Categorized as a Tier 2 tire in a study done by Tire Review, Nitto Tires achieves a high score when placed in a price-to-performance comparison, making it a great option for those who seek value and longevity in their tires. This reputation is an impressive feat considering its rivals in the same category include venerable tire brands like Pirelli, Firestone, Yokohama, Hankook, and Dunlop. With so many tire brands and models in the market, Nitto Tires has remained a top contender in a highly competitive field by consistently delivering on product quality, durability, and design.