Where Are Toyo Tires Made & Who Owns The Company?

Toyo Tire USA Corp., commonly known as Toyo Tires, has been a prominent name in the tire industry for nearly six decades. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, the company was established in 1966 as Toyo Tire Corporation's U.S. marketing and sales subsidiary. Though this marked the Japanese brand's entry into the U.S. market, it took nearly four decades before it built its first — and still only — North American manufacturing plant in Bartow County, Georgia, in 2004.

Toyo Tires operates as part of the larger Toyo Tire Corporation, a self-owned company headquartered in Itami City, Japan. It oversees a global network spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other regions. The company started as Toyo Rubber Industrial in 1945. It used to manufacture tires for the Japanese market only. However, the establishment of its first R&D laboratories in 1961 paved the way for it to develop new tire technologies and expand its reach, with the U.S. becoming its first overseas venture.

Over the years, Toyo strengthened its global footprint while building a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, durable tires that cater to a wide range of consumers, from racing enthusiasts to everyday drivers. In the U.S., the company was able to grow its market presence despite competing with industry giants like Michelin, Bridgestone, and Goodyear. It has become a major player in the global industry, with its net sales reaching $3.6 billion in 2023 thanks to growth in North American. Amid its success, questions linger about who owns Toyo Tires.

