Where Are Toyo Tires Made And Who Owns The Company Today?

Unlike Michelin or Bridgestone, Toyo doesn't quite have a century-old legacy, but has a global production footprint, and a calculated one at that. The company's Sendai and Kuwana plants in Japan continue to be the central hub of operations, along with R&D facilities and testing grounds where compounds and tread designs are put through rigorous testing before being used on public roads.

The company also owns another massive facility across the Pacific in White, Georgia, one which showcases the brand's technical edge. For starters, the White facility operates the company's A.T.O.M. process – a ribbon-winding technology that chops lead times to one-fifth of standard builds and cuts floor space requirements by a whopping 35%. Impressive, to say the least. It is currently one of the biggest tire factories in North America, spanning around 1.7 million square feet after multiple expansions.

Europe isn't left out either. Toyo opened a factory in Inđija, Serbia, with a target of churning out five million tires annually. Not only does this facility add to Toyo's production muscle, it's also designed for cutting EU shipping costs. As for supply in the rest of Asia, that's handled by Toyo's Chinese operations and the Taiping facility in Malaysia.