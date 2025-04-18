Is The Toyo Open Country A/T III A Good Tire? Here's What Reviews Have To Say

The Open Country A/T III is the third and latest iteration of Toyo's legendary off-road tire. Its predecessors — the Open Country A/T (OPAT) that launched in 2001 and the A/T II that debuted in 2012 — were literal trailblazers in the off-road segment. The Open Country A/T III entered the market in 2020 and has immediately made a positive impression among truck and SUV owners. The Open Country name is now synonymous with toughness, refinement, and all-terrain performance while helping elevate Toyo into one of the top-ranked tire brands.

Toyo's engineers focused on improving wet-weather performance, durability, and tread wear when developing the Open Country A/T III. It's hard to mess with a proven formula; its predecessors were in production for 10 years or more before needing a replacement. The A/T II, in particular, delivers exceptional mileage, a quiet ride, and solid performance on wet or snowy roads while improving your vehicle's outdoorsy, go-anywhere vibe. This pedigree and the lessons learned with those tires helped boost the Open Country A/T III's on and off-road performance.

Customer reviews around the internet point to positive results with the A/T III. "Great tires, quieter than expected with a smooth, confident feel," wrote Bruce G. in the reviews section of Discount Tire. "So far, very pleased. I've been out on three hunting trips on rough roads, and they've been great," added Chad C. More than 800 reviewers there give this tire an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 92% of them recommending it to others.

