Is The Toyo Open Country A/T III A Good Tire? Here's What Reviews Have To Say
The Open Country A/T III is the third and latest iteration of Toyo's legendary off-road tire. Its predecessors — the Open Country A/T (OPAT) that launched in 2001 and the A/T II that debuted in 2012 — were literal trailblazers in the off-road segment. The Open Country A/T III entered the market in 2020 and has immediately made a positive impression among truck and SUV owners. The Open Country name is now synonymous with toughness, refinement, and all-terrain performance while helping elevate Toyo into one of the top-ranked tire brands.
Toyo's engineers focused on improving wet-weather performance, durability, and tread wear when developing the Open Country A/T III. It's hard to mess with a proven formula; its predecessors were in production for 10 years or more before needing a replacement. The A/T II, in particular, delivers exceptional mileage, a quiet ride, and solid performance on wet or snowy roads while improving your vehicle's outdoorsy, go-anywhere vibe. This pedigree and the lessons learned with those tires helped boost the Open Country A/T III's on and off-road performance.
Customer reviews around the internet point to positive results with the A/T III. "Great tires, quieter than expected with a smooth, confident feel," wrote Bruce G. in the reviews section of Discount Tire. "So far, very pleased. I've been out on three hunting trips on rough roads, and they've been great," added Chad C. More than 800 reviewers there give this tire an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with 92% of them recommending it to others.
Feedback on snow performance is mixed
Tire Rack has hundreds of customer ratings and reviews for the Toyo Open Country A/T III, with an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars. "One year later, these tires get a 10/10," said one client who drives a Ford F-150 4WD. "Rain, snow, sand, and everything else I have thrown at them has been a breeze." Meanwhile, a Toyota RAV4 owner said the Open Country A/T III was admirable in icy climates. "It snowed here with ice within a few days of putting them on, so I really got to check out the worst of it," wrote the owner. "This is the third set I've had, and they are almost as good as an actual snow tire."
Not everyone agreed with that last assessment. "I was expecting performance to be a little better in snow as that was why I bought them," noted another A/T III buyer who drives a 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500. "They seem to be a little better than the stock tires I had on originally, but nothing of significant difference." On the other hand, as of this writing all 12 Amazon buyers have given the Toyo Open Country A/T III a perfect five stars. "These tires are totally worth the money," wrote Ryan H. "They look great on my 2015 Explorer Sport, ride smooth and quiet, and perform amazingly in snow, mud, gravel, or sand. I definitely recommend these tires."
All about the Toyo Open Country A/T III
The A/T III benefits from numerous innovations that make it the best to wear the Toyo Open Country badge. It has an all-new chunky tread design molded from an advanced rubber compound to improve handling, wet braking, and ride quality. The treads are more rigid and have stone-ejecting blocks for enhanced durability and off-road grip. Meanwhile, the A/T III has staggered shoulder lugs with increased biting edges, lateral grooves, and 3D multi-wave sipes for relentless traction over loose, snowy, or muddy pavement. These features also improve the wear characteristics of the tire.
The Toyo Open Country A/T III is available in Flotation, LT Metric, and P/Euro Metric models, each with distinctive shoulder and tread designs. Certain types and sizes are available with outlined white lettering on the sidewalls, which is great for truck or SUV owners who love the throwback look. The Open Country A/T III will accommodate wheel sizes from 15 to 22 inches, making it ideal for street use, off-road camping and overlanding, or heavy-duty applications.
The Toyo Open Country A/T III is competing head-on with stalwarts like the BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2, Falken Wildpeak A/T3W, and Bridgestone Dueler A/T, to name a few. If your priorities in an all-terrain tire are on-road refinement, off-road grip, and exceptional wear, the Toyo Open Country A/T III (and its 65,000-mile treadwear warranty) is worth considering.