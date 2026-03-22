The Coolest Color You Can Find On Every Major Car Brand In 2026

The most popular car color in the United States is the humble white, representing a little more than a quarter of all cars sold. Next in line are what you would expect: black, gray, silver, and various shades of blue. These numbers are fairly easy to understand. Nearly every car on the market comes in those colors, and fun colors aren't as common.

However, there's something to be said for getting a car in an interesting color like green, brown, yellow, or purple. You'll be supremely noticeable when driving down the road, and you'll almost never lose your car in a crowded parking lot. Sure, they may not hide small scratches and dirt as well as the most popular colors, but let's face facts, seeing a bright orange car on the road draws the eye, and it can look pretty cool.

Most automakers have neat colors peppered in their lineups, so if you're car shopping and want to see what's out there, all you have to do is scroll down.