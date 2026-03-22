The Coolest Color You Can Find On Every Major Car Brand In 2026
The most popular car color in the United States is the humble white, representing a little more than a quarter of all cars sold. Next in line are what you would expect: black, gray, silver, and various shades of blue. These numbers are fairly easy to understand. Nearly every car on the market comes in those colors, and fun colors aren't as common.
However, there's something to be said for getting a car in an interesting color like green, brown, yellow, or purple. You'll be supremely noticeable when driving down the road, and you'll almost never lose your car in a crowded parking lot. Sure, they may not hide small scratches and dirt as well as the most popular colors, but let's face facts, seeing a bright orange car on the road draws the eye, and it can look pretty cool.
Most automakers have neat colors peppered in their lineups, so if you're car shopping and want to see what's out there, all you have to do is scroll down.
Kia - Pluton Blue
Kia has been using some interesting colors in its lineup for several years now. I once had a Burnished Copper Kia Sportage, and since I sold it, I've only seen a couple on the roads. These days, Kia is really into two-tone options, which are present on a number of its vehicles. When it comes to colors, it's difficult to beat the brand's Pluton Blue on the Kia Seltos.
Pluton Blue is a teal-like blue color that's bright and noticeable, and it's honestly just a really pleasing color that isn't too over-the-top. The Kia K4 Hatchback comes in Sparkling Yellow, and the Kia Telluride can come in a couple of nice browns and a dark green. The Kia K5 also has Wolf Gray, which really makes the orange turn signal lights pop.
Kia's lineup is also interesting because, outside of a core set of colors, vehicles rarely come in the same colors. For example, the Kia Seltos alone comes in three different blue shades.
Hyundai - Neoteric Yellow
If you've ever looked at a highlighter and thought that it's the next color you want on your car, your best chance to get it is to buy a Hyundai Kona. Upon first glance in something like Hyundai's Build & Price configurator, it looks more lime than it does lemon, but as soon as you see a picture of it in real life, there's no mistaking that it's yellow. The name of the color is Neoteric Yellow, and good luck losing one of these in a parking lot, or ever. It wouldn't be shocking if these things were viewable from the International Space Station.
The Kona seems to be Hyundai's fun car, and it actually comes in several interesting colors, like Mirage Green and a very bright Soultronic Orange, which is also available on the Ioniq 5. Those looking for something with just a hint of color will appreciate that Sage Silver Matte is mostly silver with a green tint to it, which makes the Ioniq 9 look rather dashing.
Buick - Copper Ice Metallic
Buick is a little more conservative than some automakers, and most of its vehicles come in some form of the core colors, like white, black, gray, and red. Buick has two unique colors in its lineup, and the best looking one (to us, anyway) is arguably Copper Ice Metallic, which comes on the Buick Encore GX and the Buick Envista. It's one of Buick's brightest paint options, aside from white, and in real life, it has a lot more orange in it than product images would suggest.
The other unique color in Buick's lineup is Smokey Amethyst Metallic, which is a dark purple color that's playful enough for people who want to avoid the usual whites or grays, but not so bright as to attract tons of attention. It's easily the most conservative purple color of any automaker, and it looks like something that would've been right at home on older Buick models. Copper Ice Metallic is subjectively cooler, though.
Honda - Ash Metallic Green
Honda is one of the most conservative car companies when it comes to paint colors. Every model comes in gray, black, white, and blue. There are three colors across all of Honda's lineup worth mentioning: North Shore Pearl on the Honda Prologue, Sunset Orange on the Passport, and Ash Green Metallic on the Honda Ridgeline and Passport. This one was a tough call because they're all pretty excellent colors, but for this article, Ash Green Metallic seems to have struck a chord with Honda fans.
If you spend any time in the Honda Passport subreddit, you'll see just how much people like Ash Green Metallic. It's an army green that is darker in real life than it is in most product images, and the mixture of the color plus the Passport's design is a pretty potent combo. Honda's Sonic Gray Pearl is also one of the coolest gray colors on the market and is available on multiple models.
Ford - Orange Fury Metallic
Ford has many vehicles in its lineup, which is set to change quite a bit over the next couple of years. Like other automakers, Ford also has some vehicles in its lineup designed for fun, including the venerable Ford Mustang along with off-roaders like the Bronco and Bronco Sport. These come in a variety of colors, and for this list, we're going with Orange Fury Metallic. It's prominently featured on the Ford Mustang and Ford Bronco Sport, with the latter getting a two-tone black roof that makes it look pretty sleek.
That isn't Ford's only cool color. The Mustang also comes in Adriatic Blue Metallic, which is a sweet teal color, and the Bronco Raptor can come with Shelter Green Metallic, which is a dark army green that it shares with the Ford F-150 Raptor. It's a shame that many of these awesome colors aren't available on lower trims or on other vehicles like the Ford Escape, but that's true of most automakers.
Dodge - Green Machine
Dodge made waves when it canceled the gas-powered Charger and Challenger and then brought back the Charger as an EV. Dodge has simplified its lineup quite a bit and now only features three nameplates: the Charger, Durango, and Hornet. Despite having such a small selection, color options are actually pretty good. For this list, though, the Green Machine color is about as good as it gets. It's an army green color that is available on the Durango and Charger. It looks a little better on the Durango, where it gives the SUV quite a mean look.
If the mean green isn't your thing, the Charger also comes in Peel Out, a bright orange that's also available as a two-tone option with black. The Dodge Hornet also comes in a dark yellow that the brand calls Acapulco Gold, which doesn't look half bad. If you want something completely off the rails, you can track down the one-of-one Stryker Purple Durango, a special edition version of the 710-horsepower Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak.
Chevy - Roswell Green Metallic
Chevy reserves its best colors for its coolest cars. That means if you want something off-the-wall, you basically have to get a Corvette. You have your choice of neat colors here, including yellow, orange, and a surprisingly nice blue color. However, for this list, Roswell Green Metallic is where it's at. The car already has an alien look thanks to its headlights and general design, and the green is bright enough to contrast nicely with the black accents. It's also available on all models of the Corvette.
The most unique colors are on the Corvette, but other models have some pleasant paint jobs too. Chevy has some of the nicest blue colors of any automaker, including Riptide Blue Metallic on the Equinox and Marina Blue Metallic on the Trax. The Equinox EV also gets a two-tone option with a white roof that gives it a cool look. It's a shame none of these sweet colors or combinations (except Riptide Blue Metallic) have made it onto Chevy's trucks.
GMC - Crystal Metallic
We'll make this short. If you want the coolest color options on GMC, you pretty much have to go with the Hummer EV. It has a bright Solar Orange, a Deep Aurora Metallic that is mostly an army green, and Autumn Matte, which is a chocolate brown. Those are pretty nice, but most automakers have something like those. If you want something truly unique from GMC, the only option is Crystal Metallic on the GMC Acadia. It's a muted purple color that isn't too different from Buick's Smokey Amethyst Metallic but seems to be a little bit brighter.
First of all, purple cars aren't terribly common, and on most vehicles where they do exist, they're much more vibrant. This purple is different enough to pick out in a parking lot, but not so intense that it's ridiculous. It also gets a little pink in direct sunlight. GMC has a few other nicer colors in its lineup, including Downpour Metallic, which is a sharp dark blue color that appears on the Yukon.
Nissan - Afterburn Orange
Unlike Chevy, which reserves its most bodacious colors for its sports cars and not its trucks, Nissan's most noticeable color comes on the Nissan Frontier in the form of Afterburn Orange. This nuclear orange option can probably be seen from space. Hyperbole aside, it's bright, vibrant, and saturated. It also contrasts brilliantly with the vehicle's black and silver accents. The interior also comes with orange accents to break up the otherwise all-black interior, which is a nice touch.
Nissan has a lot of excellent color options in its lineup. The Kicks has Arctic Ice Blue Metallic and Yuzu Yellow Metallic options. A little further down the line, the Nissan LEAF has one of the best teal colors on the market with its Seabreeze Blue Pearl, and the Murano's two-tone black and Aurora Blue Metallic finish is one beautiful crossover. Also, credit to Nissan where it's due, all three of those blues are wildly different from one another while still not being a bland, normal blue color.
Cadillac - Nimbus Metallic
Cadillac has been upping its color game in recent years, mostly with its EV lineup. For instance, if you look at the color options for the Cadillac Escalade, they're all pretty dark, except for the white option, and while they don't look bad, they're pretty standard fare in terms of car colors. If you want a pop of color, you have to go with a sedan like the CT4 or, better yet, the Optiq, which has arguably the best silver-blue color of any automaker with Nimbus Metallic, a shade it shares with the Lyriq. In real life, the color is definitely more powder blue than it is gray or silver.
Cadillac has other bright colors for you to choose from as well. The Optiq also comes with a vibrant orange option while the CT4 has a sublime Typhoon Metallic, which is almost like a turquoise color but on the greener side. The Vistiq has a gorgeous dark green with Emerald Lake Metallic. In short, Cadillac saves the best colors for its EVs, so that's where you have to go to get them.
Mazda - Zircon Sand Metallic
Mazda is one of the smallest of the mainstream automakers, and its paint selection is also one of the most conservative. Even so, Mazda has quite a loyal cult following, especially among CX-5 owners, even if the small crossover only has four paint colors for the 2026 model year. Those paint colors, by the way, are black, white, gray, and blue. If you want something interesting from Mazda, you have to go to the newer models, like the CX-50, which has a delightful Zircon Sand Metallic option that is very much outside the norm. It's a matte brown with some slight green hues mixed in.
Those looking for something a little more off the beaten path can check out Melting Copper Metallic on the CX-70 as well. It's a copper color that appears to have some pink mixed in when under the right lighting. It's one of those colors that you might scroll past the first time, but then the more you look at it, the nicer it looks. It's a shame none of these show up on the Miata.
Subaru - Ignition Red
Subaru is also quite conservative with its color selections. Most of its vehicles follow the tried-and-true colors of black, white, gray, blue, or red. Fortunately for Subaru, it has one of the best reds of all the automakers we looked at for this article. Specifically, Ignition Red on the Subaru BRZ has a vibrance that you don't get with Subaru's other color options, except maybe the Sapphire Blue Pearl option, also on the BRZ. Both are also available on the WRX. If you're going to go with the classics, at least make them interesting, and Subaru did just that.
Subaru does venture off the beaten path on occasion, like with Autumn Green Metallic, featured on the Subaru Forester. This is yet another army green color, so it's not the most fun color, but it does look nice on the Forester. The Crosstrek has arguably the best set of colors, including Citron Yellow Pearl and a surprisingly nice Sand Dune Pearl that is almost like a silvery beige.
Toyota - Wave Maker
Toyota has a ton of colors for its various vehicles. The RAV4 alone has 12 colors and combinations available, and some of them are quite charming, including the delightful Wind Chill Pearl and its mean-looking Urban Rock brown. However, there are few colors in Toyota's lineup that can compete with Wave Maker on the 4Runner and Sequoia. This intense blue color contrasts beautifully with the black accents on both SUVs, and it's just pleasant to look at. You'll definitely spot this color in a crowded parking lot.
Toyota does better with colors than most automakers, as most of its vehicles have at least half a dozen options and often more than that. The Toyota Signia has a nice Bronze Age brown color, the GR86 comes in a nifty Yuzu Yellow, and the Camry has an astounding 14 exterior paint options in total. Not every vehicle is a big winner here, though, and the Highlander is a good example with only five paint colors. Looking at a fully stocked Toyota dealership has to look like a gumball machine with all these color options.
Volkwagen - Pomelo Yellow
Of all the automakers on this list, Volkswagen is arguably the most conservative among non-luxury brands when it comes to exterior paint colors. The overwhelming majority of the brand's cars have around three or four total color options each, and they are a mix of black, white, gray, blue, and red. In Volkswagen's defense, it has quite a range of those colors. For example, there are at least three different gray or silver tones and two different blues. It's not all bad, but Volkswagen rarely strays from the beaten path.
There's one exception to that rule, and that's the Volkswagen ID. Buzz EV minivan. This thing comes in loads of colors, with 10 total color options. What makes the ID. Buzz interesting is that most of the colors are two-tone with a white upper half, which feels really jazzy for an automaker that does this literally nowhere else in its lineup. For this list, Pomelo Yellow is the first choice because it looks like something you'd see parked on a beach. Other color options include orange, green, a nice bright blue, and red.
Jeep - Reign
When I first started researching this list, I knew I had to have a Crayola crayon-purple on here somewhere, and Jeep delivered with its Reign exterior color. The name is a little weird, but the purple is not. It's featured on the Wrangler, because of course it is, but also on the Jeep Gladiator. The Gladiator is the more interesting choice for a purple car because, outside of Nissan, most mainstream trucks keep their color options pretty normal. So, the fact that you can buy a purple truck today is chef's kiss, even if it's something few people would ever realistically buy.
Jeep is perhaps more playful than most automakers when it comes to color selections across the lineup. The Jeep Compass comes in seven colors, including a strong orange option, and several Jeep models come with a truly pleasant Hydro Blue, which is more pastel than many other blues. Even the Jeep Grand Wagoneer at the top of the lineup comes in a dark teal.
Lexus - Copper Crest
Lexus was definitely the most conservative automaker we looked at when it comes to paint color selection. The brand seems to love its various gray colors, and all models also come in black and white. There are only a couple of examples of fun colors in the entire lineup. A few models come with Nori Green Pearl, a dark, muted green that isn't half bad. A few models also come in red and blue, which bring a much-needed splash of color to a largely gray, white, and black lineup.
However, several models in the lineup come in a brighter, more fun Copper Crest color that contrasts oddly with the muted colors across the rest of the lineup. This reminds me a lot of the Burnished Copper Kia Sportage I drove around for a few years. There isn't anything super unique about it, but that's okay because it's still a striking color and one that'll draw your attention at a dealership, aside from Lexus' exceptional predicted reliability.