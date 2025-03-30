The 5 Most Popular Car Colors In The US (And The 5 Least Popular)

Take a look around the next time you're on the road and you'll likely find yourself in a sea of sameness, but not just in terms of crossover and SUV popularity. Today, we're talking about popular car colors along with those that have fallen out of favor. Turns out, as you have now surely noticed, grayscale is in, and vibrancy is out. By grayscale, we mean white, black, gray, or silver, and by in we mean that some 80% of cars sold in 2020 — globally — are finished in these grayish tones.

According to iSeeCars, that 80% figure was closer to 60% back in 2004, a metric backed up by Axalta's 68th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report, which puts the percentage at 81. Drilling down into the U.S. market specifically, Edmunds finds an identical number, but that doesn't mean all hope is lost on colorful cars. Coatings manufacturer BASF notes in its 2024 Automotive Color Trends study that we may be in for a brighter future when it comes to popular car colors.

It anticipates novel new shades such as Zenomenon that "will pull through with invigorated structure to bring to light the phenomenon of color purely perceived as the result of light dancing between microscopic structures." Interesting. Also interesting are the $14,000 Porsche paint jobs and the extinction of beige Toyotas, which we'll cover below. We'll also touch on what makes a given color easy to maintain (or not) and considerations to keep in mind when choosing your car's color. Much of this insight comes from decades of personal experience with all manner of car finishes.

