Not A Subaru Or Toyota: This Is JD Power's Most Dependable Car Of 2026

The sheer number of decisions that lie ahead when car shopping can be overwhelming. Given that fact, potential buyers would be wise to use every available research avenue before making any of those decisions. Consumer reporting agencies like JD Power may be an invaluable source of information, as they regularly publish studies covering key categories for anyone in the market.

Yes, brand dependability is one of those key categories, with JD Power recently publishing the results of its 2026 dependability study. Per its findings, this year's numbers were skewed in only a few specific ways, as issues concerning infotainment systems, over-the-air system upgrades, and in-vehicle tech contributed to the most serious problem counts JD Power has recorded in recent years. While JD Power doesn't explicitly state this, such issues may have helped a surprising luxury brand earn top marks in the '26 Most Dependable study, rather than Subaru, Toyota, and other regular fixtures on such lists.

That brand is Lexus, which actually boasts a few models that might take owners to the 250,000 mile mark or beyond. As for the JD Power rankings, the brand took the top spot by scoring the lowest overall PP100 numbers on the JD Power list. If you're unfamiliar with that term, PP100 measures the number of problems reported per 100 vehicles of the tested brands. Per JD Power, Lexus' 151 PP100 score was the best among both premium brands and the overall market.