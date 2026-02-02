4 Lexus Models With The Best Odds Of Hitting 250,000 Miles, According To iSeeCars
Toyota's luxury brand Lexus routinely ranks among the world's most reliable auto brands; plenty of owners say their Lexus vehicles have lasted beyond 100,000 miles. According to iSeeCars, some of those Lexus owners might still have plenty of life left in their cars and SUVs. The outlet looked at year-to-year odometer readings from hundreds of thousands of vehicles to predict how likely each model was to stay running past the 250,000 mile mark. Four of the top 25 vehicles most likely to reach a quarter of a million miles wear Lexus badges; The only automakers with more models on the list are parent company Toyota with 10 and Honda with five.
iSeeCars previously named the Toyota Tundra as the longest-lasting light-duty pickup truck, and it came in fourth among all vehicles in the latest study while the Tacoma placed sixth overall. Lexus doesn't make pickup trucks, but it placed at least one model among the top five SUVs and passenger cars most likely to hit 250,000 miles. Lexus offers certain models with the buyer's choice of a conventional or hybrid powertrain, and iSeeCars ranks those variants separately. In those cases we ordered our list according to the more favorable performer of the pair with additional notation of where the other version fell in the rankings.
Lexus IS - No. 5 overall
Slashgear's hands-on review of the 2021 Lexus IS300 found the compact sedan in its all-wheel drive(AWD) form to be "unexpectedly punchy," and the 2025 IS came in fifth among all vehicles in the iSeeCars study and first among all passenger car models with a 27.5% chance of making it to 250K miles. This makes it more than 10 times as likely to last that long as the average vehicle and more than twice as likely as the Toyota Prius, which was 15th overall and third among passenger cars. The IS was outpaced in the iSeeCars 250,000-mile study only by four Toyota models: the Tundra pickup and the Sequoia, Highlander Hybrid and 4Runner SUVs.
The IS300 is gone for the current model year, replaced by the IS350 F Sport and F Sport Design. All variants share a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 311 horsepower and come with an automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive variants have eight gears, and all-wheel drive IS350s have six speeds.
Car and Driver clocked the rear-drive version at 5.6 seconds from 0-60 and the AWD variant at 5.5 ticks, and 0-100 mpg and quarter-mile times were identical for both at 14.2 seconds. The IS350 took 326 feet to come to a stop from 100 mph and pulled .89g on a 300-foot wide skidpad.
Enty point for the model is the IS 350 F Sport Design RWD version which starts at $46,795 with destination fees and before tax, title, and options. Opting for all-wheel drive adds another $2,000 to that cost, and the range-topping IS350 F Sport with the special appearance package starts at $61,385 with destination charges.
Lexus GX – No. 8 overall
We found that the 2023 Lexus GX is a serious SUV with big capability, and iSeeCars ranked it as the eighth most likely vehicle overall to make it to 250,000 miles. It registered an 18.3% likelihood of reaching that mark, which placed it fourth among all SUVs behind its three Toyota cousins. A total of 21 SUVs were more likely than the average vehicle to last past 250K miles, and nine of those are Toyota or Lexus products.
The five variants of the 2026 Lexus GX550 are all powered by a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 that puts 349 horsepower to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. All but the off-road focused Overtrail version seat up to seven passengers in three rows; the Overtrail seats five in a traditional 2+3 configuration. It's also the most capable variant for towing with a maximum capacity of 9,096 pounds, and the electronic locking rear differential keeps it sure-footed in slippery conditions. Starting price for the 2026 Lexus GX sits at $66,935 with destination charges for the entry-level Premium trim and goes up to $83,400 for the well-appointed Luxury+ variant. Opting for that version gets you a Mark Levinson surround sound system with 21 speakers and 1,800 watts of power, a panoramic glass roof, and motorized fold-away running boards.
Lexus RX Hybrid – No. 9 overall
The Lexus RX model designation stands for 'Radiant Crossover,' and the hybrid version of the mid-sized SUV came in at ninth overall in the iSeeCars study and fifth among SUVs with a 17% chance of lasting 250,000 miles. The RX with a conventional drivetrain had a 10.7% chance of lasting that long, which placed it 19th among all vehicles and at No. 9 among SUVs. Among hybrid vehicles it trailed only its Toyota Highlander Hybrid cousin, and the Lexus RX Hybrid finished ahead of other Toyota hybrids like the Prius, Camry, and RAV4.
There are actually three Lexus RX hybrids to choose from. The RX350h has a 2.4-liter inline-four plus three electric motors that combine for 246 horsepower, the RX450h plug-in hybrid has 304 horses and an all-electric range of up to 38 miles, and the turbocharged RX500h has a bigger battery that helps enable output of 366 net combined horsepower. The non-hybrid RX350 has the turbocharged 2.4-liter engine set up for 275 horsepower but is only 2.2 times as likely as the average vehicle to last more than 250,000 miles.
Pricing for the hybrid versions starts with the 2026 RX 350h AWD at $52,025 plus $1,450 delivery, totaling $53,475. The RX non-hybrid starts at $49,725 plus options, tax, title, and that same $1,450 destination charge for a total of $51,175. Adding all-wheel drive to the gas-powered RX 350 costs just an extra $1,000, but the top-trim RX500h Sport Performance variant starts at $66,850 with destination charges.
Lexus ES Hybrid – 10th-best passenger car
The 2025 Lexus ES hybrid didn't make ISeeCars overall top 25 list of vehicles likely to last 250,000 miles, but it came in 10th among all passenger cars tested with a 7.5% chance of going that far. A 2026 redesign of the ES made it six inches longer for more interior space, and a bigger infotainment screen and updated climate control knobs make that space more useful. Our review of the 2024 Lexus ES found it capable and comfortable, and the non-hybrid 2025 Lexus ES ranked as the 12th-most likely passenger car to hit 250,000 miles in ISeeCars' study.
The 2026 Lexus ES was introduced as an all-electric model so you'll have to check dealerships for leftover 2025 examples if you want the mild hybrid version. We found a black 2025 ES300h in greater Los Angeles for $44,835 with the $1,250 destination charge included but before tax, title, and license fees.
It's loaded with features like paddle shifters for the eight-speed automatic gearbox, all-wheel drive with Lexus' Dynamic Torque Control system, and Lexus Safety System+ version 2.5. That includes collision avoidance with automatic braking, active cruise control, lane keeping and departure warning, and road sign recognition systems.