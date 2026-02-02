Slashgear's hands-on review of the 2021 Lexus IS300 found the compact sedan in its all-wheel drive(AWD) form to be "unexpectedly punchy," and the 2025 IS came in fifth among all vehicles in the iSeeCars study and first among all passenger car models with a 27.5% chance of making it to 250K miles. This makes it more than 10 times as likely to last that long as the average vehicle and more than twice as likely as the Toyota Prius, which was 15th overall and third among passenger cars. The IS was outpaced in the iSeeCars 250,000-mile study only by four Toyota models: the Tundra pickup and the Sequoia, Highlander Hybrid and 4Runner SUVs.

The IS300 is gone for the current model year, replaced by the IS350 F Sport and F Sport Design. All variants share a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 311 horsepower and come with an automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive variants have eight gears, and all-wheel drive IS350s have six speeds.

Car and Driver clocked the rear-drive version at 5.6 seconds from 0-60 and the AWD variant at 5.5 ticks, and 0-100 mpg and quarter-mile times were identical for both at 14.2 seconds. The IS350 took 326 feet to come to a stop from 100 mph and pulled .89g on a 300-foot wide skidpad.

Enty point for the model is the IS 350 F Sport Design RWD version which starts at $46,795 with destination fees and before tax, title, and options. Opting for all-wheel drive adds another $2,000 to that cost, and the range-topping IS350 F Sport with the special appearance package starts at $61,385 with destination charges.