What Does 'RX' Mean On The Lexus RX 350? (And Just How Big Is It?)

The Lexus RX, introduced in 1998, is one of the most significant models in the brand's range. It's often considered the world's first true luxury SUV, and remains one of the most popular luxury vehicle options for people seeking a suitably comfortable car with high quality materials and abundant technology.

The crossover originally launched as the Lexus RX 300, but went on to adorn other monikers, such as the RX 350 in the following decades. If you've been shopping around for a luxury crossover SUV lately, there's a good chance you've seen the RX 350 designation on the rears of some new or used Lexus options.

What does RX actually mean in the context of Lexus? RX is an acronym for Radiant Crossover. Lexus says the Radiant part of the RX's name embodies "the bright new future" it imagined for the RX SUV when it debuted. The crossover part, meanwhile, points to the RX 350 being built on a car platform, and accordingly combining features of both SUVs and regular cars.

The 2025 Lexus RX, for example, is built upon the Toyota GA-K unibody platform shared with cars such as the current generation Toyota Camry and Lexus ES. Other popular models such as the Toyota RAV4 and Highlander also utilize the GA-K platform, but they all differ in their dimensions.