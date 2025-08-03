Are Lexus Cars Reliable After 100k Miles? What Drivers Are Saying

As Toyota's luxury brand, Lexus is doubtless the poster child for luxury car reliability. It's a manufacturer that continues to employ tried-and-true technologies that have been refined over time, and, not surprisingly, topped our list of the most reliable car brands you can buy in 2025, beating parent company Toyota to the crown. Lexus has been at this since 1989 when it built its first cars, the rock-solid and reliable Lexus LS 400 and the ES 250. Today, its portfolio has expanded beyond those two to now include many other sedans, supercars, sports cars, and SUVs.

This means there's a wide range of shapes and sizes of vehicles to choose from. However, with used cars, things are not as simple as just picking a Lexus model and driving away. Rather, it's a long-winded process that will require you to perform due diligence and careful research before committing to buy so you don't end up with a car that burdens you with expensive repair bills. Part of that involves considering the mileage, because, typically, the older a car and the higher its mileage, the higher the chances of things falling apart. Hence, some tend to think it's somewhat risky to buy a vehicle that has more than 100k miles on the clock.

Which leads to the question: are Lexus cars reliable after 100k miles? Going by owner reports on the internet, it's safe to say yes, Lexus cars are reliable even after the 100,000-mile mark, provided that they are regularly maintained. As a matter of fact, many Lexus models are said to last beyond this, but some are going to be more durable than the others. Here's what drivers are saying about the longevity and durability of Lexus cars.