Not Chevy, Not Ford – This Is The Longest-Lasting Pickup Truck, According To iSeeCars
Reliability and dependability are important factors when buying a pickup truck, especially if one intends to use it for hauling and towing loads regularly. There are plenty of reliable used pickup trucks available for under $25,000, but those who prefer the support that comes with new trucks still have quite a few to choose from. The most reliable pickup overall, according to an iSeeCars study published in October 2025, isn't from one of the flagship American brands, though. Instead, the study found the longest-lasting pickup available in the U.S. is actually a Toyota.
The Toyota Tundra, the third generation of which debuted for the 2022 model year, is the most reliable light-duty pickup in iSeeCars' 2025 study of nearly 400 million vehicles. The site found that Tundras have a 30% chance of lasting more than 250,000 miles, which is 6.3 times better than the average vehicle. It's good enough for fourth place on the overall chart and a significant improvement over other light-duty pickups like the Chevy Silverado 1500 (12.9%) and GMC Sierra 1500 (10.8%).
Toyota is easily the longest-lasting car brand overall, too, according to the study. The top four vehicles were all Toyotas, with the Sequoia's 39.1% chance of exceeding 250,000 miles putting it at the top of the charts. Nine out of the top 10 were from the Toyota Motor Corporation, as well, with three Lexus vehicles sharing the limelight with six Toyotas.
There is one important caveat, though
While the full-size Tundra is the longest-lasting pickup in iSeeCars' overall top 25, it's important to note that the outlet did not include heavy-duty trucks in its general ranking. That chart paints a slightly different picture: the HEMI V8-powered Ram 3500 pickup takes top spot there, with iSeeCars finding that it has an impressive 39.7% chance of lasting 250,000 miles or more. That's 9.7% more than the Tundra, and a shade better than the Toyota Sequoia that leads the overall chart.
The Tundra still comes in second, though, ahead of heavy-duty trucks like the Ford F-450 (28.5% chance) and GMC Sierra 2500HD (22.0% chance), so it's by no means outclassed here. The Toyota Tacoma also did really well, placing fourth with a 25.3% chance of reaching the 250,000-mile mark. These two Toyotas were the only non-American representatives in the top 10, though, with the rest dominated by the usual suspects from Ford, GM, and Stellantis.
It's worth noting that iSeeCars's study found that pickups last quite a bit longer than other vehicles, with the average pickup having a 13.0% chance to hit 250,000 miles. This means that the Ram 3500's performance, as impressive as it is, is only 3.1 times better than average. Thus, while there have been plenty of unreliable pickups over the years, you're not likely to go too wrong with a good-quality pickup, provided you avoid particularly troublesome model years.