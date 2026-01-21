Not Chevy, Not Ford – This Is The Longest-Lasting Pickup Truck, According To iSeeCars

Reliability and dependability are important factors when buying a pickup truck, especially if one intends to use it for hauling and towing loads regularly. There are plenty of reliable used pickup trucks available for under $25,000, but those who prefer the support that comes with new trucks still have quite a few to choose from. The most reliable pickup overall, according to an iSeeCars study published in October 2025, isn't from one of the flagship American brands, though. Instead, the study found the longest-lasting pickup available in the U.S. is actually a Toyota.

The Toyota Tundra, the third generation of which debuted for the 2022 model year, is the most reliable light-duty pickup in iSeeCars' 2025 study of nearly 400 million vehicles. The site found that Tundras have a 30% chance of lasting more than 250,000 miles, which is 6.3 times better than the average vehicle. It's good enough for fourth place on the overall chart and a significant improvement over other light-duty pickups like the Chevy Silverado 1500 (12.9%) and GMC Sierra 1500 (10.8%).

Toyota is easily the longest-lasting car brand overall, too, according to the study. The top four vehicles were all Toyotas, with the Sequoia's 39.1% chance of exceeding 250,000 miles putting it at the top of the charts. Nine out of the top 10 were from the Toyota Motor Corporation, as well, with three Lexus vehicles sharing the limelight with six Toyotas.