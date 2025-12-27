Not Honda, Not Lexus – This Is The Longest-Lasting Car Brand, According To iSeeCars

Drivers looking to purchase a new vehicle aren't thinking about short-term solutions. They want a car that will stand the test of time. Of all the major car brands, one consistently rises to the top, and according to an October 2025 study from iSeeCars, that brand is Toyota. In fact, Toyota vehicles have a 17.8% chance of hitting 250,000 miles, which is nearly four times higher than the industry average.

Toyota's first place ranking puts the automaker over Lexus, one of several car brands Toyota owns as of 2025, in the second spot at 12.8%. Toyota competitor Honda is in the third spot at 10.8%. It's a substantial ranking for Toyota, especially since both Lexus and Honda are known for their durability. Rounding out the top five is Acura at 7.2% and GMC at 4.6%. While no car is ever guaranteed to reach 250,000 miles, the iSeeCars study does suggest that Toyota's lineup of vehicles delivers more consistently, meaning they're more likely to be on the road for years to come.

iSeeCars examined over 174 million vehicles for their study. The average mileage for each at every year of its life was tracked, and a statistical model was used to estimate if a car could last long enough to reach specific mileage numbers. Then, the likelihood of reaching the 250,000 mark was calculated for each vehicle and averaged across the full lineup. This gave more weight to the cars most often seen on the road.