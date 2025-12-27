Not Honda, Not Lexus – This Is The Longest-Lasting Car Brand, According To iSeeCars
Drivers looking to purchase a new vehicle aren't thinking about short-term solutions. They want a car that will stand the test of time. Of all the major car brands, one consistently rises to the top, and according to an October 2025 study from iSeeCars, that brand is Toyota. In fact, Toyota vehicles have a 17.8% chance of hitting 250,000 miles, which is nearly four times higher than the industry average.
Toyota's first place ranking puts the automaker over Lexus, one of several car brands Toyota owns as of 2025, in the second spot at 12.8%. Toyota competitor Honda is in the third spot at 10.8%. It's a substantial ranking for Toyota, especially since both Lexus and Honda are known for their durability. Rounding out the top five is Acura at 7.2% and GMC at 4.6%. While no car is ever guaranteed to reach 250,000 miles, the iSeeCars study does suggest that Toyota's lineup of vehicles delivers more consistently, meaning they're more likely to be on the road for years to come.
iSeeCars examined over 174 million vehicles for their study. The average mileage for each at every year of its life was tracked, and a statistical model was used to estimate if a car could last long enough to reach specific mileage numbers. Then, the likelihood of reaching the 250,000 mark was calculated for each vehicle and averaged across the full lineup. This gave more weight to the cars most often seen on the road.
How Toyota builds cars that keep running
According to a study from iSeeCars in 2025, the Toyota Sequoia is the most likely vehicle to reach 250,000 miles. The Sequoia tops the rankings with about a 39.1% chance of hitting that milestone, which is over eight times the industry average. In fact, the Toyota brand dominates the top spots, with the 4Runner, the Highlander Hybrid, and the Tundra, placing second through fourth, respectively. The Lexus IS rounds out the top 5. So why are Toyotas so reliable, and what makes them so durable?
A big part of that answer likely comes from how the automaker manufactures its vehicles. Toyota uses a process it calls the Toyota Production System (TPS). This system highlights vehicle defects, with a focus on improving quality, and giving workers the opportunity to stop and address issues as they arise. TPS helps the company to stay hyper aware during production, and ensure that vehicles are consistently built with very few flaws. This helps Toyota produce cars that stay on the road for the long-term.
Toyota's reliability is also improved by the company's penchant for only making gradual updates to its vehicles as needed, instead of dramatic redesigns. Consumer Reports, which ranked Toyota above Subaru as the most reliable car brand, found that the automaker often uses the same parts on different models as well. This conservative approach means that buyers likely won't encounter unexpected issues, ensuring that Toyota cars run smoothly and deliver as they always do.