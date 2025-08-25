Every Car Brand Toyota Owns In 2025

Toyota is probably the most recognized car brand in the world right now. In the first half of 2025, the Corolla was the world's best-selling car, followed by the RAV4, demonstrating the brand's global dominance. Meanwhile, the Land Cruiser is the de facto vehicle for remote places, showcasing Toyota's commitment to producing reliable cars.

However, not many people know that Toyota isn't only responsible for the cars it builds. In fact, the Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is part of a conglomerate called the Toyota Group, which spans various industries. TMC itself is also huge: It owns quite a few other car brands as well as a significant stake in others. It's also currently Japan's largest company by market capitalization.

But which car brands are owned by Toyota? You probably recognize at least one, but in this piece, we'll take a closer look at some brands that you may not even know exist. We'll focus on car brands, but also give you details on world-leading suppliers that enable Toyota's global reach. Let's peel back the layers of Toyota.