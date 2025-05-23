Who Makes Hino Trucks And Where Are They Built?

Driving on U.S. roads, it's not uncommon to see trucks from Peterbilt, Kenworth, and Freightliner. After all, they're known for their American roots, readily available parts and support, and extensive dealer network — they're pretty much the most accessible brands to companies and trucking services. In recent years, though, you've probably encountered one other truck brand on the road too: Hino.

Hino is among the Japanese auto manufacturers still using diesel engines. The company first entered the U.S. market in 1984 with the FF175 truck, and to better accommodate the demand, it started its parts operations in 1995. While the company isn't as prominent as the other American trucks, it's slowly growing and even pushed out its 50,000th vehicle after only nine years of local production.

Hino was founded and has its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, but its products are available in many countries besides the U.S. Here's a quick look at who makes Hino trucks and where the vehicles are built.