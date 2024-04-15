4 Japanese Auto Manufacturers That Still Use Diesel Engines

Diesel engines are most often associated with commercial big rigs and large, work-oriented pickup trucks. This reputation was earned in part by the performance of motors like the Chevy Duramax 6.6-liter powerhouse and Ford's Powerstroke 7.3-liter V8. Diesel engines are good for heavy-duty vehicles due to their high torque output, long operating life, and low maintenance costs. Diesel fuel also stores more energy than gasoline, making diesel engines more efficient than their gas counterparts, although they tend to have less pep. To close this performance gap, manufacturers have begun deploying turbochargers in most diesel engines.

Diesel engines in passenger cars took a public relations hit with Volkswagen's 2010 Dieselgate scandal, and VW abandoned diesel motors in the U.S. in 2016 to focus on manufacturing EVs. Japanese automakers are more commonly associated with fuel-efficient gasoline engines like Nissan's 2.0 liter turbocharged SR20DET or high-output motors including Honda's most powerful. In the past few years, Honda and Suzuki have largely stopped making diesel-fueled cars and trucks, and Nissan announced they will phase out diesel production by next year. Fans of Japanese-made vehicles need not panic just yet. A few familiar manufacturers from the island nation still make diesel-powered trucks.