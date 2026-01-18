12 Of The Most Reliable Pickup Trucks Available Today For Under $25,000

Being the best-selling vehicle in the U.S just once is a great achievement, but the F-Series has done it a staggering 49 times in a row. There are a few key factors that help with the truck's popularity, being as practical as it is capable. It's also proven to be reliable. New vehicles aren't too cheap, though, with the latest F-150 starting at $39,330(with a $2,595 destination charge) being the cheapest in the new F-Series range.

If you don't want to spend more than $25,000 but want to reap the benefits of the F-150's sturdy reputation, turning to the used market is your best bet. Specifically, all of the 2015 trims can be picked up for below the budget, with the SuperCrew cab selling for between $14,448 and $23,951. The regular cab goes for as low as $10,824. Looking at the specs, the 2015 model had three different engines available: a 2.7-liter V6, a 3.5-liter V6, and the top-spec 5.0-liter V8. The V8s are the most expensive, but you can still find some for under $25,000. If towing capacity is paramount, the 3.5-liter engine leads the way with a maximum of 12,200 pounds.

These trucks have had plenty of time for reliability data to be collected, resulting in a strong score of 82/100 from J.D.Power. With hundreds of owner reviews submitted on sites such as Cars.com, the 2015 F-150's reliability is frequently praised as one of its strongest suits.