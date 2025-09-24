10 Used Pickup Trucks Under $10,000 That Are Actually Worth Buying, According To KBB

Deciding whether to buy a new or used car can be tricky, with positives (and negatives) for either option. But one great reason to buy used is the fact that you can get a lot of vehicle for not a lot of money, especially if you're shopping for trucks. $10,000 can get you some serious utility, with used examples of full-size trucks like the Ford F-150 and Chevy Silverado 1500 available if you shop around. That's less than half the cost of the cheapest new truck available in the U.S., the compact Ford Maverick.

Of course, shopping used can also be a minefield. Not only do you have to figure out which specific nameplates and model years to look out for, but you'll also have to make sure you get a good example. Thankfully, we've covered some mechanic-approved tips for buying a used vehicle in the past, which can help give you a leg up when it comes to the latter.

As for that first conundrum, the ever-reliable Kelley Blue Book (KBB) has some answers. KBB has assembled a list of 10 used, sub-$10,000 pickups that are worth buying, down to the specific model year. Whether you're after a compact city-slicker pickup or a full-size workhorse, KBB's list should have most of you covered. We also checked KBB used car listings to verify that these trucks are, indeed, attainable for less $10,000. Actual availability will, of course, vary depending on where you're based.