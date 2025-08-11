Is It Better To Buy A New Or Used Car In 2025?

Buying a new or new-to-you car should be an exciting experience. After all, it's a significant purchase and one that should work to improve your day-to-day life. However, more often than not, car shopping is stressful. There is an awful lot to worry about, such as what to inspect when buying a used car, or are you over-paying?

The latter point is especially prevalent at the moment, with price increases guaranteed sooner rather than later due to the introduction of tariffs on imported cars. That doesn't necessarily mean that buying a new car makes no sense right now, and are you better off buying a used car. There are factors at play that are currently keeping used car prices strong too. For example, due to manufacturing complications during the pandemic era, around 8 million fewer cars were produced during 2021 and 2022, which of course translates to a reduction of used cars on the market now. The demand is still high, but supply is low, so prices are holding.

This might all sound like doom and gloom, and that 2025 is an awful year to be buying either a new or used car. However, the truth is actually the complete opposite, and here's why.