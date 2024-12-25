What Years Did Toyota Tacomas Have Frame Issues?
Toyota didn't become a global auto manufacturing conglomerate by accident. Japan's largest automaker has steadily built a reputation for quality, dependability, and reliability since debuting its first car in 1936. That's why we find it unusual when reports about poorly built or unreliable Toyotas hit the spotlight, especially when it concerns a Toyota pickup truck.
We're referring to the Tacoma, a workhorse truck launched in 1995 and has undergone four generations, the latest of which debuted in 2023. Unfortunately, the Tacoma has had a string of missteps since launching in the mid-90s, and it primarily has to do with the one thing that holds everything together: the frame or chassis.
The Toyota Tacoma suffered from deteriorating frames caused by excessive rust buildup, and the problem covers Tacomas from the first generation to near the end of the third-generation lifecycle, which is from 1995 to 2017. Toyota announced numerous recalls to address the rusted frame issues, but many owners were unaware of the looming problem and only found out about the damage after the recalls expired.
"I climbed underneath yesterday and was looking around because it seemed to be riding a little squishy. I noticed extensive rusting and missing metal, plus a crack or two in the frame," said a 2008 Tacoma owner at TacomaWorld. "I talked to a dealership that forwarded me to corporate and then forwarded me to the resolution department that dead-ended; it sure sounds like now I have a broken truck with few options other than buying frame sections and welding them in."
Toyota Tacomas from 1995 to 2017 have rusted frame issues
All Toyota Tacomas have a sterling reputation for user satisfaction. The first-gen Tacoma is well-loved by buyers and has earned a 4.7 out of 5 rating from Kelley Blue Book. "Best small truck ever," said a Tacoma owner. "I have owned this truck for 16 years, and it is still in excellent condition."
However, Tacoma owners who live in cold climate states or reside in places that use salt for winter de-icing should be wary of their truck's undercarriage. The salts will cause excessive rust buildup and will eat into the metal. "I got the truck for about $500 two years ago, said Reddit user marlynk in the r/Toyota Tacoma thread, referring to a 2001 Tacoma 2.7L manual. "High mileage at 272k, but the frame is bad." The accompanying images in the thread were not a pretty sight.
Toyota announced a "customer support program" for 1995 to 2000 Tacoma pickups in 2008 after receiving complaints "regarding a small number of Tacoma vehicles exhibiting excessive corrosion of the frame, causing severe perforation of the metal." Toyota clarified that the program, which offered an extended rust and perforation warranty for 15 years from the original purchase date, "is not a recall or special service campaign."
Toyota will inspect the affected vehicle and, if required, will repair or repurchase the truck. Toyota has offered to buy back 1995 to 2000 Tacomas with badly rusted frames for 1.5 times the suggested retail price as determined by Kelley Blue Book.
Limited service campaign to address Tacoma rust issues
In 2020, Toyota issued a "limited service campaign" for 2011 to 2017 Tacomas that may have "more-than-normal corrosion to the vehicle's frame," which primarily affected Tacomas operated in cold climate states (CCS). Toyota claims around 320,470 Tacomas produced from late June 2010 to early June 2017 have rusted frame issues.
According to the recall, the automaker will inspect and apply corrosion-resistant compounds free of charge and install frame plugs if the frame is in solid condition. However, Toyota will replace the frame at no cost if the inspection reveals severe rust, corrosion, or perforation. Severely rusted frames are no laughing matter, but Toyota has proven that addressing the issues promptly and offering buy-back programs is why it made it to the top.
Toyota has proven to the world that it can run head-to-head with the finest German machinery by launching the Lexus luxury division in 1989 and blowing the competition out of the water with the legendary LS400, a car that enthusiasts and industry experts refer to as one of the best and most reliable cars ever made. Then again, even the best have their bad years, as proven by the scope of the Tacoma's rust problems. Consider all these facts if you're in the market for a used Tacoma.