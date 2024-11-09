Everything To Know Before Buying A Toyota Tacoma

For anyone who's been under a rock for the past three decades or doesn't give a lot of thought to trucks, the Toyota Tacoma is a best-selling, midsize truck that was introduced in 1995. It began as a basic, compact work truck that has transformed and expanded over four generations into a truck-of-many-trims that handle off-roading, in-town driving, and towing.

In its early years, the Tacoma handily took on competitors like the Chevy S-10 and Ford Ranger with its functional interior and off-road cred earned from its four-wheel drive and all-terrain-ready approach and departure angles underneath. But, as the competition heated up, Ford and Chevy frequently bested the Tacoma because it had a harsher ride and its interior appointments were only infrequently updated.

In 2024, Toyota unveiled a re-designed Tacoma for its fourth generation, with improvements all around to take on midsize trucks from Chevy, Nissan, RAM, and Ford. If you're looking to buy a Tacoma — new or used — here is what you need to know about each generation before shopping.