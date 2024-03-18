Toyota Tacoma Resale Value: Is It Worth The Investment?
The Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup truck that is nothing short of reliable. It's been the go-to pickup for off-roaders and haulers for many years, with some of its best iterations from more modern years. Over its nearly 30-year-old history, the Tacoma has accumulated 34 model configurations, and the new 2024 model adds a hybrid variant to the mix with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid drivetrain.
It's a truck that has become synonymous with reliability, providing owners with a powerful and versatile driving experience. While many factors determine a vehicle's worth, reliability primarily determines how much of its original value it retains.
When 66% of Americans swap out their current vehicle for a new one every five years, the resale value becomes a concern, because that very metric can determine what a buyer can afford when it comes time to upgrade. Whether you're a struggling college student or an established family member, your mode of transportation is an investment. So, how good of an investment is your Tacoma?
Why a used Tacoma doesn't come cheap
The 2023 Tacoma landed on Kelley Blue Book's list of top 10 vehicles with the best resale value, leading the midsize pickup truck category. This isn't the first time the pickup has dominated the category, as it has been at the top of the list every year since 2003. With a variety of useful features in the truck, from automatic emergency braking to its impressive towing capabilities, the Tacoma offers its owners exceptional value, whether new or used.
According to CarEdge.com, purchasing a brand-new Tacoma and selling it five years later would return 67% of its original value. A Tacoma would have to be 10 years old for it to lose over half its original value. However, all of that assumes the original selling price was roughly $41,000, and that the vehicle averaged 12,000 miles a year. While that's nothing compared to something like the Porsche 911's five-year depreciation, it's also nothing to scoff at.
If a vehicle — especially a truck that's likely to incur more wear and tear — retains over 60% of its original MSRP after five years, it's a solid investment. Tacoma owners rarely have to worry about finding a buyer for their used truck. So, whether you're looking to purchase a used pickup, sell your old Tacoma, or trade it in for an upgrade, you're going to be impressed by its uncanny ability to hold onto its original value.