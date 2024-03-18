Toyota Tacoma Resale Value: Is It Worth The Investment?

The Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup truck that is nothing short of reliable. It's been the go-to pickup for off-roaders and haulers for many years, with some of its best iterations from more modern years. Over its nearly 30-year-old history, the Tacoma has accumulated 34 model configurations, and the new 2024 model adds a hybrid variant to the mix with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid drivetrain.

It's a truck that has become synonymous with reliability, providing owners with a powerful and versatile driving experience. While many factors determine a vehicle's worth, reliability primarily determines how much of its original value it retains.

When 66% of Americans swap out their current vehicle for a new one every five years, the resale value becomes a concern, because that very metric can determine what a buyer can afford when it comes time to upgrade. Whether you're a struggling college student or an established family member, your mode of transportation is an investment. So, how good of an investment is your Tacoma?