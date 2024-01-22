Here's What 2024 Toyota Tacoma Buyers Need To Know About The 2.4L Turbo Engine

Despite the fact that a four-cylinder engine in Toyota's pickup lineup has been a long-time staple, many folks still hesitate at the idea of a four-pot powerplant in a modern pickup. However, with modern engine technology like direct injection, precise tuning, and state-of-the-art turbocharging, four-cylinder engines are more powerful and capable than ever. Adding a bit of electric power to the mix only sweetens the deal.

So, if you've got any reservations against the four-cylinder-only 2024 Toyota Tacoma, you've got nothing to worry about. The Tacoma is available with either a standard i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbocharged engine or the i-FORCE MAX assembly, which is the same engine mated to a hybrid drivetrain. Both offerings bring a punchy and capable level of power to the table without sacrificing too much at the pumps.

Let's take a look at the differences between the standard gas model and the hybrid. A fair warning to driving enthusiasts, though. Only one engine offering is available with a manual transmission.