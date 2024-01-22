Here's What 2024 Toyota Tacoma Buyers Need To Know About The 2.4L Turbo Engine
Despite the fact that a four-cylinder engine in Toyota's pickup lineup has been a long-time staple, many folks still hesitate at the idea of a four-pot powerplant in a modern pickup. However, with modern engine technology like direct injection, precise tuning, and state-of-the-art turbocharging, four-cylinder engines are more powerful and capable than ever. Adding a bit of electric power to the mix only sweetens the deal.
So, if you've got any reservations against the four-cylinder-only 2024 Toyota Tacoma, you've got nothing to worry about. The Tacoma is available with either a standard i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbocharged engine or the i-FORCE MAX assembly, which is the same engine mated to a hybrid drivetrain. Both offerings bring a punchy and capable level of power to the table without sacrificing too much at the pumps.
Let's take a look at the differences between the standard gas model and the hybrid. A fair warning to driving enthusiasts, though. Only one engine offering is available with a manual transmission.
i-FORCE 2.4-Liter Turbocharged Four-Cylinder
The standard 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder packs some heat. With up to 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, it matches the power output of the outgoing 2023 V6 Tacoma model. Better still, it has over 50 more pound-feet of torque. For off-road and trail situations, that extra torque output is extremely beneficial.
To enthusiasts ' joy, the standard four-cylinder model is indeed available with a six-speed manual transmission. It's not just a run-of-the-mill sloshbox, either. Toyota's intelligent manual transmission comes with automatic rev-matching and anti-stall features. It also has "clutch start cancellation," which allows you to use the truck's starter motor to slowly crawl uphill until the engine starts, allowing easy hill starts without worrying about rolling backward.
The base-model Tacoma SR has a bit of a watered-down version of this engine with power, depending on the transmission choice. The automatic has 228 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque, while the manual gets 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. It's rated at 20 mpg city and 26 mpg highway.
All trim levels above the SR with the non-hybrid drivetrain get the above-listed 278 horsepower figure and get up to 19 mpg city and 24 mpg highway — so, if fuel efficiency and a manual transmission are on your list, good news! The base model checks those boxes.
Electric Power Raises the Bar
Unsurprisingly, stepping up to the electric-assisted hybrid gives the Tacoma a boost in power. It's nothing short of substantial, too. The i-FORCE MAX hybrid drive train brings the mighty little Tacoma up to 326 horsepower and a jaw-dropping 465 pound-feet of torque. These figures come to be via a combination of the standard 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a 48-horsepower electric motor. The extra horsepower can definitely come in handy. However, the real star is the massive bump in low-end torque. Whether you're towing a trailer or crawling your way through the wilderness, the torque is going to be your best friend.
It is worth noting, too, that the Tacoma hybrid is not a plug-in hybrid. So, no charging is necessary. At the time of writing, there are no available 2024 Tacoma hybrid fuel economy ratings. It's safe to assume they'll be better than the standard gas models. Do keep in mind, though, that it is still a pickup truck. Those numbers can only get so high.
Unfortunately, the hybrid drivetrain does not have a manual transmission. However, if you'd benefit from the extra power, it seems like a good choice. No matter which powertrain is equipped, though, the 2024 Tacoma is a mid-size truck worth considering.