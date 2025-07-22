The Overlooked Tailgate Feature That Makes The Honda Ridgeline Even Cooler

In recent years, the Ford Maverick has been credited with helping American buyers rethink what a pickup truck can be, showing that you don't always need huge dimensions, big power, and massive towing ability to have a useful truck. But the truth is that the Honda Ridgeline has already been doing the same thing for a lot longer, just in a slightly larger segment. From its debut for the 2006 model year up until today, the Ridgeline has excelled by using a car-based platform (also shared with the Honda Pilot SUV and Odyssey minivan) to create a spacious and practical pickup that drives more like a passenger vehicle than a body-on-frame truck. While it may be getting a little long in the tooth, especially in the tech department, the current second-generation Ridgeline still impresses with its easy-going personality.

But it's not just those car-based underpinnings that make the Ridgeline so unique compared to other pickup trucks. The Ridgeline also employs lots of Honda's renowned packaging magic in its design, which helps make it even more useful for hauling both passengers and cargo. This includes the Ridgeline's dual-action tailgate, which can open both traditionally or like a hinged door, and its bed, which includes a large, hidden, multi-purpose locking storage area.