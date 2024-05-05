3 Ways The New Honda Ridgeline Is Better Than Other Trucks (And 2 Ways It Isn't)

First of all, there is no other truck on the market today that has what the 2024 Honda Ridgeline has: an in-bed trunk. Turns out sharing the same bones as the Pilot comes with benefits, like a lockable in-bed trunk with drainage. Thus, you can keep your catch from the river or your brews for the tailgate good and cold by filling the trunk with ice, then drain, wash-out, and dry for the grocery run. Not to mention the truck's spare is spared from the elements by residing in the same trunk cubby.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

While a few full-size trucks — like the 2025 Ram lineup, Ford F-150, and GMC Sierra — utilize various ways of dropping down or otherwise opening the tailgate aside from the traditional drop-down method, no midsize truck can do what the Ridgeline does with its tailgate. In addition to the aforementioned traditional method, a latch tucked away on the right side of the tailgate allows anyone to open it out and away for better access to the in-bed trunk and whatever items are on the bed.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

Finally, few trucks of any size can do what the 2024 Honda Ridgeline can when it comes to hauling cargo. Its "lay-flat" truck bed maximizes space by minimizing intrusion of the rear wheelwells. Thus, loading anything and everything from big sheets of plywood to a load of donations and recycling is a cinch with every inch available to take on the tasks at hand, even if rivals might boast bigger beds on paper.