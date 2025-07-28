Are Chevy And GMC Trucks Built In The Same Factory?
One of the great benefits of car brands being owned by the same parent company is that they get to share many of the same parts and designs. General Motors owns quite a few automotive companies, and among them are Chevrolet and GMC. These two brands are closely intertwined, especially when it comes to their respective lines of pickup trucks. For the most part, Chevrolet and GMC have mechanically identical pickups. The Chevrolet Silverado, for example, is essentially a twin of the GMC Sierra.
These two companies have been sharing their designs and parts for many decades at this point, so it's natural to wonder if General Motors has simply set it up in such a way that both companies can build their pickups in the same factory. Well, that is indeed the case. The plants where these vehicles are built are not specifically Chevrolet or GMC plants. They are all-purpose General Motors plants, designed to handle the construction of vehicles from across many of GM's various brands.
Not all of these trucks are built at one designated factory, though. There are several factories spread across North America, including both the United States and Mexico, where specific models are built. GM has a few dozen factories across the continent, but the factories building these trucks can be found in Wentzville, Missouri, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Flint, Michigan, and Silao, Mexico. Depending on which model or trim you decide to get, you can quickly tell where your Chevrolet or GMC pickup came from.
Which plants produce which pickup trucks?
GM has operated the Wentzville Plant in Missouri since 1983. This is the one plant where you're going to find the mid-size pickup trucks from each company built, such as Chevrolet's Colorado and GMC's Canyon. These are mechanically identical vehicles, so it makes plenty of sense to build them in the same place, though it is ironic that the Colorado is built in Missouri. The rest of the GM plants produce the different versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.
First, there's the Fort Wayne Plant in Indiana. This plant is responsible for the Crew Cab and Short Box versions of these smaller trucks. On the heavier side, it produces Crew and Double Cab iterations of the Silverado HD and Sierra HD, along with different box sizes too. If you want the Regular Cab version of these powerful trucks, they're produced at the Flint Plant in Michigan. It produces the standard 1500 and HD models of both trucks, and it also has Crew Cab options along with the Regular Cab ones.
Lastly, there is the plant in Silao, Mexico. This plant also produces the Silverado and Sierra. For the Silverado, it creates the LTZ and High Country trim levels, as well as the Cheyenne. The Cheyenne is a version of the Silverado that is exclusive to Mexico and indicates a higher trim level than the Silverado nameplate offers.