9 Of The Most Powerful GMC Trucks Ever Made, Ranked By Horsepower

To many people, a powerful and capable truck is what springs to mind when they think of GMC's lineup. However, while this manufacturer has plenty of high performance vehicles designed for heavy-duty workloads, its trucks can be very handy during day-to-day drives and still pack on the power. The most powerful GMC engines ever made have brought that robustness to a number of the company's trucks. Even today, few of its rivals are able to come close to its level of power on offer.

However, in terms of horsepower, GMC actually has some pretty massive variation across its active years. Most of its trucks stay above 300 hp, but even the most capable versions of certain models end up being underwhelming compared to others. If you're interested in squeezing out as much performance as possible, looking at the most powerful GMC trucks ever made — when it comes to horsepower, at least — might provide more insight than you'd think. In fact, when comparing the lowest ranks to the highest, the differences are absolutely staggering.